Apple hit with antitrust probe in India over app store fees

By Theo Wayt
 4 days ago
India is the latest country to investigate Apple's sky-high app store fees. Getty Images

Apple is facing an antitrust probe in India over its alleged abuse of the app market, adding to the company’s regulatory woes around the globe.

The Competition Commission of India said Friday that the 30 percent commission Apple charges developers unfairly pushes up costs for both app makers and consumers. The fees also act as a barrier to entry for new developers, the commission argued.

India — which is also investigating allegations of squalid conditions at iPhone manufacturing facilities in the country — is now the latest front in what is increasingly a global battle over Apple’s App Store commissions.

Regulators in the European Union are investigating the fees, which are also at the center of anti-monopoly policy conversations in Washington, D.C. and an ongoing legal battle in California between Fortnite maker Epic Games and Apple.

In addition, South Korea recently passed a law requiring both Apple and Google to let developers sidestep the fees by using their own payments systems.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request from The Post for comment on the Indian investigation, but Reuters reported that the company denied the accusations in a December regulatory filing, arguing that its market share in the country is too small to allow it to abuse power.

Apple CEO Tim Cook with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s Competition Commission has rejected that argument and ordered its investigations unit to complete a probe into the company and submit a report within 60 days. The watchdog is separately conducting an investigation into Google’s in-app payment system as part of a broader probe into the company after complaints from Indian startups last year.

It’s unclear what punishment Apple might face if the company is found to have violated Indian antitrust law.

Indian authorities have also sparred with Twitter, going as far as to send police to its New Delhi office last year after the social media site labeled a spokesman for the country’s ruling party as “manipulated media.”

Apple’s app store fees unfairly push up costs for both app makers and consumers, according to India’s antitrust authority.

With Post wires

Related
TechCrunch

India hits Google with antitrust investigation over alleged abuse in news aggregation

The Competition Commission of India said Friday that Google dominates certain online services and its initial view is that Google has broken the local antitrust laws and pointed to new rules in France and Australia, where the firm has been asked to enter into “fair/good faith negotiation” with news publishers for paid licensing of content to address the “bargaining power imbalance between the two and the resultant imposition of unfair conditions by Google.”
BUSINESS
Cult of Mac

Cydia creator takes a blow in App Store lawsuit against Apple

A U.S. district judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed against Apple by Cydia creator Jay Freeman . Filed last year, the complaint alleges that Apple maintains an illegal monopoly over app distribution on iOS. Cydia, which launched in 2008, became the first App Store alternative for iPhone and iPad,...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
The American Genius

Meta bypasses Apple’s app store fees by launching their own Stars Store

In a recent blog post, Meta, formerly Facebook, announced the launch of the Stars Store. Stars are purchased as a digital form of money to give support to creators. Previously, stars could only be purchased through the app store where they were subject to a revenue share with the app store platform provider, e.g., Apple or Google. Now users can purchase through the new website using Facebook Pay instead of Apple or Google’s payment tools.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple gets Cydia app store lawsuit dismissed, for now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A US District Judge has dismissed Cydia's lawsuit claiming that Apple'sApp Store unfairly forced it out of business, but will allow Cydia to amend its complaint.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Smart Phone#Ios#App Store#The European Union#Fortnite#The Post#Indian#Reuters
The Independent

German watchdog puts Google under closer antitrust scrutiny

Germany's antitrust watchdog paved the way Wednesday for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance," the first to get that label since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies. The Bundeskartellamt said its decision comes after rules were introduced last year that allow it “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to ban companies from using anti-competitive practices. The regulator's decision, which lasts five years, gives it extended powers to supervise Google for “abuse control." The watchdog said Google has “significant influence” over other companies’ access to its users and...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Read What Evercore Said On Apple App Store Growth

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani estimates that Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store revenue slowed to a growth rate of 9% in December. Daryanani saw App Store Growth decelerate in both Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022; single digits are lower than his expectation for growth of 10% - 15% last month and "makes December the first month of single-digit App Store growth over the last ten years."
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Germany’s antitrust probe of Google products steps up a gear

The finding that Google has “paramount significance across markets” is the first such decision taken by Germany’s Federal Cartel Office (aka the Bundeskartellamt) — which has ongoing procedures assessing the same vis-à-vis the market power of Amazon, Apple and Meta/Facebook — and it stands for five years, paving the way for antitrust interventions which could prefigure incoming pan-EU ex ante rules also targeting tech giants’ overbearing market power (aka, the Digital Markets Act).
MARKETS
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands.

 https://nypost.com/

