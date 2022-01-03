ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch police dog bites anti-lockdown protester as demonstration turns violent

By Lee Brown
 4 days ago

Shocking viral video footage shows a police dog biting an anti-lockdown protester in the Netherlands, yanking him around as officers violently beat others with batons.

A clip seen nearly 10 million times on Twitter shows the dog clamped onto the left arm of the maskless man who was among thousands marching in Amsterdam on Sunday in defiance of strict COVID-19 mandates that ban more than two people gathering.

The maskless, black-clad protester cries out in pain as he tries to flee the dog — just to be helplessly flung around, crashing face forward onto the street.

A line of officers then use their batons to beat back crowds who desperately trying to reach the mauled man.

The dog’s handler also uses his baton near where the K-9’s jaws clamped on the man’s arm — with the animal refusing to let go throughout the 21-second clip shared by the site Guerrilla Reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJe9C_0dbnZf7c00
The dog clamped onto the left arm of the maskless man.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qz2St_0dbnZf7c00
The maskless man was marching in Amsterdam against the strict COVID-19 mandates.

It was not immediately clear how the violent confrontation ended, or if the protester was either arrested or hospitalized.

Other footage showed officers again using batons on the protesters as several thousand people joined forces in the capital in defiance of strict lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

The protesters, who mostly did not wear masks, had earlier unfurled a banner that read, “Less repression, more care” near the Van Gogh Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFLZ0_0dbnZf7c00
Protesters in white overalls and white masks held up signs against the new COVID-19 measures.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORo9n_0dbnZf7c00
The protesters held up signs reading “It’s not about a virus, it’s about control.”

A group of people in white overalls and white masks held up signs, including one that said “It’s not about a virus, it’s about control” on one side and “Freedom” on the other.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema then issued an emergency ordinance, empowering police to clear the central Museum Square after the protesters defied the ban.

At least 30 people were detained after scuffles, during which four officers were injured, police said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ8Qw_0dbnZf7c00
The rules were suddenly tightened on Dec. 19, with the government ordering the closure of all but essential stores.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Qeig_0dbnZf7c00
Thousands of protesters at Museumplein protesting against the COVID measures.

Footage of the violence soon went viral, sparking outrage online.

“Nothing insane about this,” wrote journalist Avi Yemini, sarcastically calling the chaotic scenes “health police enforcing healthy restrictions to keep people safe.”

Alongside reports of the mass gathering, famed psychology professor Dr. Jordan Peterson said that authorities should “sic the dogs on them.”

“Oh, wait. The mayor of Amsterdam already did that. And had them beat with batons,” he wrote, asking, “IS THIS WHERE WE’RE GOING?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPjT7_0dbnZf7c00
The rules are being enforced until at least Jan. 14 — even with decreasing coronavirus infection rates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNjAA_0dbnZf7c00
At least 30 people were detained after scuffles.

The Netherlands had already seen violent clashes when a partial lockdown was introduced in November.

The rules were suddenly tightened even further on Dec. 19, with the government ordering the closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places.

Those rules are being enforced until at least Jan. 14 — even as coronavirus infection rates have been gradually decreasing for weeks.

With Post wires

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
