Paul Ince describes Manchester United's disappointing first half display against Wolves as 'DEAD' and insists that Jadon Sancho 'needs to get better'

Paul Ince and Jamie Redknapp were heavily critical of Manchester United following their lacklustre first half display against Wolves.

The sides were drawing 0-0 at the break at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick's team having started the game in unconvincing fashion.

Ince described United's performance in the first half as 'dead' and insisted that they needed to 'liven up'.

Paul Ince criticised Manchester United and Jadon Sancho in particular at half time v Wolves

Ince, who played for both United and Wolves, thought that Rangnick's team would have started the game in better fashion following their victory against Burnley.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Ince said: 'I think Wolves have been very, very good. Based on the last game at Old Trafford, I thought Man United would come out the traps. It's so dead.

'Wolves have controlled the whole game. It's poor from Manchester United, it's really, really poor. They need to liven up.'

Redknapp agreed with Ince regarding United's struggles and suggested that Rangnick made the wrong decision in dropping Bruno Fernandes.

Ince, who played for both clubs, stated that United needed to 'liven up' following a slow start

Jamie Redknapp agreed with Ince that Sancho needs to start performing better for United

Redknapp said: 'United can't get control of the game. With the system United are playing, for McTominay it's been really hard for him alongside Matic to get any feel for the game.

'They haven't got a real link - they haven't got a Fernandes. It feels so wrong what they're doing right now. Every time Wolves get it they can create chances.'

Both pundits were unimpressed with the first half showing from Jadon Sancho, who was unable to make an impact.

Sancho has struggled for consistency since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund and there was one occasion in the first half when he erroneously elected to shoot instead of playing in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Redknapp suggested Ralf Rangnick made a mistake in naming Bruno Fernandes on the bench

Asked about United's biggest problems, Redknapp responded by saying: 'Decision making, they've got to play Ronaldo in there. Jadon Sancho's really struggling there - he looks like he's running through treacle.'

Ince, meanwhile, stated that it is time for Sancho to start performing to a higher standard. The former midfielder also indicated that at present United are a collection of individuals as opposed to a cohesive unit.

He said: 'I sense a bit of individuality about this team. Everyone wants to take the glory. There has to be some cohesion. They must be working on something in training. There must be patterns of play in training.

'The first half, they look lost. Jadon Sancho needs to get better. He is young and it does take time but I need to see more from him.'