Joe Prunty Coaching Hawks Against Trail Blazers

Nate McMillan is in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

In case this season could not get any weirder, it just did. No team has been hit harder than COVID-19 than the Atlanta Hawks. They have had 13 players, 3 personnel, and 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19 this season. In addition, due to the roster crisis, they have had to sign more players to 10-day hardship contracts than any other team in league history.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan missed one game against the Indiana Pacers this season out of an abundance of caution after his son, Jamelle, who is also on the coaching staff, tested positive for COVID-19. Chris Jent coached the team in a thrilling road win during that game.

Now as McMillan misses his second game of the season, assistant coach Joe Prunty will be the active head coach as the Hawks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Prunty has an extensive coaching history. He has been an assistant coach for 8 teams since 1996 and an interim head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018. During his time as an assistant coach, Prunty has won 3 NBA Championships (1999, 2003, 2005).

The Hawks tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM Eastern tonight. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

