Man found shot to death in Sun Valley homeless encampment

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A homeless man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the Sun Valley area and now Los Angeles police are searching for his killer.

Officers got a call about a shooting around 11 a.m. in the area of Vineland Avenue and Strathern Street. The responding officers found a male shooting victim, unconscious and not breathing, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Antonio Olmeda, was living in a homeless encampment in that area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Olmeda was shot several hours prior to being discovered, according to the news release. His body was discovered by a friend who notified police, the release said.

There was no information about a motive or a suspect available. Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550 or (800) 222-8477 if they choose to remain anonymous.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram