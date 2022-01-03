New borough council members and police chief sworn in

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two newcomers, Republicans Michael Ramos and Rosa Crowley took their oaths of office beginning their three-year terms on council during the borough’s reorganization meeting Jan. 2.

Mr. Ramos and Ms. Crowley were sworn in with their families by their side by former New Jersey Governor Donald DiFrancesco.

The meeting took place inside the auditorium of the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, Mayor Paul Kanitra was not in attendance due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Ramos and Ms. Crowley join Mayor Paul Kanitra and council members Tom Migut, Caryn Byrnes, Arlene Testa and the borough’s newly appointed Council President, Douglas Vitale on the dais.

Mr. Ramos and Ms. Crowley each made statements thanking their families, the governing body and all those in attendance.

“I feel honored to serve our wonderful community and look forward to a wonderful year with all our community events, and partaking in all I can to make this community a better one,” stated Ms. Crowley.

Mr. Ramos has previously served on the borough’s board of education since filling an unexpired term in 2015, he then served as the board’s president for one year in 2021.

“It’s an incredible honor to be sitting up here on this dais. Although it’s not in the council chambers, this is a room I’m very familiar with as former president of the board of education,” said Mr. Ramos. “I’m also very excited to be serving on a council with all these fine folks who I know very well and I consider friends. I think that it’s going to be a great dynamic this year, and we’re going to have an incredible year.”

Police Captain Robert J. Kowalewski was sworn in as acting Chief of Police, with his family by his side, by Municipal Clerk, Eileen Farrell.

