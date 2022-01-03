ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

New borough council members and police chief sworn in

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZlbn_0dbnZMXv00

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two newcomers, Republicans Michael Ramos and Rosa Crowley took their oaths of office beginning their three-year terms on council during the borough’s reorganization meeting Jan. 2.

Mr. Ramos and Ms. Crowley were sworn in with their families by their side by former New Jersey Governor Donald DiFrancesco.

The meeting took place inside the auditorium of the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, Mayor Paul Kanitra was not in attendance due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Ramos and Ms. Crowley join Mayor Paul Kanitra and council members Tom Migut, Caryn Byrnes, Arlene Testa and the borough’s newly appointed Council President, Douglas Vitale on the dais.

Mr. Ramos and Ms. Crowley each made statements thanking their families, the governing body and all those in attendance.

“I feel honored to serve our wonderful community and look forward to a wonderful year with all our community events, and partaking in all I can to make this community a better one,” stated Ms. Crowley.

Mr. Ramos has previously served on the borough’s board of education since filling an unexpired term in 2015, he then served as the board’s president for one year in 2021.

“It’s an incredible honor to be sitting up here on this dais. Although it’s not in the council chambers, this is a room I’m very familiar with as former president of the board of education,” said Mr. Ramos. “I’m also very excited to be serving on a council with all these fine folks who I know very well and I consider friends. I think that it’s going to be a great dynamic this year, and we’re going to have an incredible year.”

Police Captain Robert J. Kowalewski was sworn in as acting Chief of Police, with his family by his side, by Municipal Clerk, Eileen Farrell.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Brick Township Mayor Ducey sworn in for his third term

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick’s annual reorganization meeting was held on New Year’s Day, and a number of town officials were sworn into their positions, including Mayor John Ducey, who was reelected to a third term last November.  The Democratic mayor, who defeated his Republican challenger Theresa Gallagher by more than 7,500 votes, thanked his family, friends and the Brick voters for giving him the opportunity to serve as mayor for another four years.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Borowsky, DePaola and Coulson join borough council

POINT PLEASANT — Borough council members and other municipal officials took their oaths of office at Point Pleasant’s 2022 reorganization meeting on Sunday, Jan. 2.  Councilwoman Charlene Archer was selected to serve as borough council president, succeeding Councilwoman Antoinette Theresa “Toni” DePaola in that post. Ms. DePaola was sworn in for a new three-year term on the council, having won reelection with 5,585 votes last November.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Brick Mayor Ducey sees ‘a year of community’

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John Ducey shared his thoughts on the past year, and also spoke about what he’s looking forward to in 2022.  Last year, the mayor announced 2021 as the year of hope, mainly referring to bouncing back from the pandemic.  “It was hope for health, hope for economic recovery, hope for more time with friends and family and hope for COVID-free,” Mayor Ducey said.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Government
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Star News Group

Sandwich board stays in Riley Park, says council

BRADLEY BEACH — At its first meeting of the new year, the borough council voted to let the Back in Time Cafe maintain an iconic sandwich board sign within a flowerbed in Riley Park at the corner of Lareine Avenue and Main Street through 2022. The request by the cafe owner, Reenie Van Buren, had drawn an objection from Council President Al Gubitosi at its introduction on Dec.
Star News Group

Kevin P. Orender selected as Wall’s mayor for 2022

WALL TOWNSHIP — Kevin P. Orender took the oath of office as Wall’s new mayor Wednesday night, following his selection for the one-year position at the township committee’s reorganization meeting. The position of mayor rotates among members of the township committee on an annual basis. Mr. Orender, a Republican, is in his second term on the committee and previously served as mayor during 2019.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Incumbent council members and council president begin new terms

BAY HEAD — Two incumbent councilmembers began new terms at the borough council reorganization meeting held on Jan. 3. Republicans Diane Cornell and Dennis Shanning both were elected to serve again as council members and both made statements from the dais after reciting their oaths. “I’m looking forward to the next few years.
BAY HEAD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Local News#New Borough Council#Republicans#The Board Of Education#Municipal Clerk#The Ocean Star
Star News Group

Incumbents begin new terms on Brielle council

BRIELLE — Everything old is new again, almost, following Brielle’s municipal reorganization meeting held Monday evening. Incumbents Paul K. Nolan and Frank A. Garruzzo began serving new three-year terms on the borough council, and it was announced that the council members’ committee assignments will be unchanged in 2022. Municipal Clerk Carol Baran affirmed that Mr.
BRIELLE, NJ
Star News Group

Belmar borough hall closed until further notice due to COVID risk

BELMAR — Belmar officials have announced the closure of borough hall effective Monday, Jan. 10, until further notice in an effort to keep the municipality’s staff safe due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.  The following notice was posted on the borough’s website Friday afternoon: “With the increase in Covid-19 numbers and in an effort to keep our staff safe, Borough Hall will be closed to the public effective Monday, January 10th until further notice.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Councilwoman Filippone and Councilman Borowski sworn-in

LAVALLETTE — Councilwoman Joanne Filippone and Councilman Jim Borowski were sworn-in at Tuesday, Jan. 4’s reorganization meeting.  Ms. Filippone and Mr. Borowski were both reelected in this past November’s election. Meeting dates for council meetings throughout 2022 are as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 18; Monday, Feb. 7; Tuesday, Feb. 22; Monday, March 7; Monday, March 21; Monday, April 4; Monday, April 18; Monday, May 2; Monday, May 16; Monday, June 6; Monday, June 20; Tuesday, July 5; Monday, July 19; Monday, Aug.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Star News Group

Lavallette Board of Education set meeting dates

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Board of Education named Elizabeth D’Aloisio president of the Lavallette Board of Education and Jarrod Grasso as vice president of the board of education. The meetings for 2022 feature two meetings being held in May and none in April due to the timeline of competing the budget, according to board officials.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Star News Group

Amended traffic ordinance introduced by borough council

LAKE COMO — The borough council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, introduced an amended version of the traffic and flow ordinance  originally introduced on Nov. 9. The amended version removes Bradley and Greenwood Terrace from becoming one-way streets. Councilwoman Heather Albala-Doyle said, “After further review and meeting with the committee we would like to amend ordinance 2021-966 and we would like to pull Bradley Terrace and Greenwood Terrace portion from the current ordinance.”
LAKE COMO, NJ
Star News Group

Mantoloking 2021 Year in Review

MANTOLOKING — Acquisition of a new police boat, a focus on environmental issues and continuing efforts to cope with COVID-19 all made news in Mantoloking during 2021. January Anthony Amarante and Douglas Nelson were sworn in to new terms at the council’s reorganization meeting. They told The Ocean Star that COVID-19 and local flooding would be the borough’s key challenges for 2021.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
Star News Group

Lake Como 2021 Year in Review

LAKE COMO — This past year saw the return of events that Lake Como had been forced to cancel during 2020, as well as municipal efforts to deal the issues that included local traffic flow, the environment and the invasive growth of bamboo plants on residential properties. JANUARY Mayor Kevin Higgins announced the borough’s first COVID-19 death — of a resident whose identity was withheld due to HIPAA restrictions.
LAKE COMO, NJ
Star News Group

Lavallette 2021 Year In Review

LAVALLETTE — The Borough of Lavallette saw COVID-19 restrictions eased somewhat during 2021 and resumed in-person council meetings, at which actions included the enactment of a ban on cannabis businesses in the borough. January  An area youngster has received a merit scholarship to a theater workshop featuring instruction from Broadway performers, courtesy of The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe on Grand Central Avenue.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Star News Group

Avon Year in Review

AVON-BY-THE-SEA —  This year the commissioners approved reconfiguring the traffic lines on Sylvania Avenue and renovating the municipal pool, which both made news in the borough.  The subject of teacher resignations at Avon Elementary in 2021 has been a point of conversation at school board meetings this year. The school board looks to address staff retention by reviewing exit surveys which were given as an option to recently resigned teachers about their decision.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy