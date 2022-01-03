ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MoD training academy targeted by a 'sophisticated' cyber attack from a hostile state or criminal organisation in bid to access UK military secrets via a 'backdoor', Air Marshal reveals

By Harry Howard For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A cyber attack on the UK's Defence Academy - possibly by Russia or China - caused 'significant' damage, a retired high-ranking officer has revealed.

Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who left the armed forces in August, told Sky News the attack - which was discovered in March 2021 - meant the Defence Academy, in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, was forced to rebuild its network.

He said he did not know if criminals or a hostile state, like China, Russia, Iran or North Korea, were responsible but the damage has yet to be fully rectified months on, Sky reported.

Criminals may have been targeting the academy to use it as a 'backdoor' to access other more secure Ministry of Defence (MoD) systems, Air Marshal Stringer said.

Mr Stringer told the outlet: 'It could be any of those or it could just be someone trying to find a vulnerability for a ransomware attack that was just, you know, a genuine criminal organisation.'

He added: 'There were costs to... operational output. There were opportunity costs in what our staff could have been doing when they were having to repair this damage.

'And what could we be spending the money on that we've had to bring forward to rebuild the network? There are not bodies in the streets but there's still been some damage done.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4Rvf_0dbnZLfC00
A cyber attack on the UK's Defence Academy - possibly by Russia or China - caused 'significant' damage, a retired high-ranking officer has revealed. Above: The Defence Academy, in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire

Sky News reported that no sensitive information was stored on the academy's network.

The school teaches 28,000 military personnel, diplomats and civil servants a year and moved more online during the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Sky, the first since he left the military, Mr Stringer said 'unusual activity' was first discovered by contractors working for outsourcing company Serco and 'alarm bells' started ringing.

He told the outlet there were 'external agents on our network who looked like they were there for what looked pretty quickly like nefarious reasons'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rzuw_0dbnZLfC00
Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who left the armed forces in August, told Sky News the attack which was discovered in March 2021 meant the Defence Academy, in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, was forced to rebuild its network

But he disclosed to Sky the attack was not successful and while the hackers may have been using the academy as a 'backdoor' to other Ministry of Defence (MoD) systems, there were no breaches beyond the school.

Mr Stringer - who was also director general of joint force development and led the military thinking about how it would adapt to the future of warfare - said the attack fell within a so-called grey zone of harm, which falls below the threshold of war, according to Sky News.

The site, which is much like a domain for a university, had to be completely rebuilt, a task which is still ongoing, Sky said.

The National Cyber Security Centre, a branch of GCHQ, was also made aware of the hack, Sky News reported.

The outlet reported that an MoD spokesperson said: 'In March 2021 we were made aware of an incident impacting the Defence Academy IT infrastructure. We took swift action and there was no impact on the wider Ministry of Defence IT network. Teaching at the Defence Academy has continued.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK’s Defence Academy hit by damaging cyber attack, ex-military chief reveals

A cyber attack on the UK’s Defence Academy – possibly by Russia or China – caused “significant” damage, a retired high-ranking officer has revealed.Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who left the armed forces in August, told Sky News the attack which was discovered in March 2021 meant the Defence Academy was forced to rebuild its network.He said he did not know if criminals or a hostile state, like China, Russia, Iran or North Korea, were responsible but the damage has yet to be fully rectified months on, Sky reported.Mr Stringer told the outlet: “It could be any of those or it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

UK Defence Academy Attack Forced IT Rebuild – Report

A possible nation-state attack on the UK’s primary defense training facility last year forced the academy to rebuild its IT infrastructure, according to a former senior officer. Air marshal Edward Stringer served as director-general of joint force development and of the UK Defence Academy before recently retiring. The academy...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Military Personnel#Computer Security#North Korea#Sky News#The Defence Academy#Ministry Of Defence#Air Marshal Stringer#Serco
Daily Mail

Privates on parade: Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear due to shortages blamed on Covid

Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear because of shortages blamed on Covid-19. Norway conscripts around 8,000 young men and women for military service every year to guard NATO's northern border and the frontier with Russia. Until recently,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

281K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy