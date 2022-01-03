New Video Shows How Close Jalen Hurts Was to Getting Hit By Collapsing Stands

He was almost struck by the collapsing railing and the fans that fell.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked just once in Philadelphia's 20–16, but he almost took a hit that could have been more severe than anything he faced on-field.

Hurts was nearly trampled by a collection of fans as he exited FedExField when a railing broke just outside the Philadelphia tunnel . Hurts was able to calmly side-step the fans, and he even briefly posed for a few pictures before leaving for the locker room.

A new video that went viral on Monday showed just how close Hurts was to being struck.

Hurts calmly reacted to the railing falling and even helped some of the fans who were brought down to field level get back to their feet.

In the win, Hurts threw for 214 yards and added 44 more on the ground. While it far from his best performance, following the results around the league on Sunday, Philadelphia learned it had clinched a playoff berth.

