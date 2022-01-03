Motorcyclist killed in crash on 710 Freeway connector, authorities say

A motorcyclist was killed this morning in a crash on the connector road from the northbound 710 Freeway to the westbound 91 Freeway in the Long Beach area.

The crash was reported about 9:20 a.m., according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

The transition road was closed while an investigation was conducted.

