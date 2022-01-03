ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NY attorney general subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr.: reports

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qlxZ_0dbnZH8I00

( The Hill ) — The New York attorney general’s office has reportedly subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and two of his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., as part of a civil probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office said the subpoenas were issued “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled,” according to The Associated Press .

ABC News reported that Ivanka and Donald Jr. are refusing to comply with the subpoenas. “A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas,” said a court document filed Monday.

The dispute was made public when the judge set a briefing schedule Monday on the matter, CNN added .

Eric Trump , who served as an executive vice president at the company, has already been subpoenaed and provided his testimony late last year, CNN also noted.

Iran calls for Trump, Pompeo to face trial for Soleimani assassination

The attorney general’s office also previously subpoenaed former President Trump with a deadline of Jan. 7, a move the former president’s lawyers have said they would fight.

“Letitia James is the single most unethical Attorney General this country has ever seen,” Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in an emailed statement to The Hill.

“The way she has weaponized her office through this political witch hunt exceeds all bounds of prosecutorial standards and violates basic constitutional rights. Her actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable to the fullest extent,” Habba added.

Last month, Trump sued James, calling the civil investigation an effort to undermine him politically and charging James with violating his constitutional rights.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the complaint said.

The Hill has reached out to the New York attorney general’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
New York State
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Trump to launch social media app in February

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former President Donald Trump will soon return to social media, but this time, on his own terms. On Feb. 21, Trump plans to launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, according to an App Store listing. The TRUTH Social app was founded by the Trump Media & Technology Group […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#The Trump Organization#The Associated Press#Abc News#Oag#Subpoenas#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy