NY attorney general subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr.: reports

( The Hill ) — The New York attorney general’s office has reportedly subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and two of his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., as part of a civil probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office said the subpoenas were issued “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled,” according to The Associated Press .

ABC News reported that Ivanka and Donald Jr. are refusing to comply with the subpoenas. “A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas,” said a court document filed Monday.

The dispute was made public when the judge set a briefing schedule Monday on the matter, CNN added .

Eric Trump , who served as an executive vice president at the company, has already been subpoenaed and provided his testimony late last year, CNN also noted.

The attorney general’s office also previously subpoenaed former President Trump with a deadline of Jan. 7, a move the former president’s lawyers have said they would fight.

“Letitia James is the single most unethical Attorney General this country has ever seen,” Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in an emailed statement to The Hill.

“The way she has weaponized her office through this political witch hunt exceeds all bounds of prosecutorial standards and violates basic constitutional rights. Her actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable to the fullest extent,” Habba added.

Last month, Trump sued James, calling the civil investigation an effort to undermine him politically and charging James with violating his constitutional rights.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the complaint said.

The Hill has reached out to the New York attorney general’s office for comment.

