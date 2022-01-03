Math instructor is DeSoto County Teacher of the Year

A sixth-grade math instructor, known for incorporating hands-on learning experiences inside her classroom, has earned Teacher of the Year honors from DeSoto County Schools.

Rachel Jenne, a math teacher at DeSoto Central Middle School in Southaven, is DeSoto County Schools teacher of the year. (Courtesy photo)

Rachel Jenne has worked nine of her 12-year classroom career at DeSoto Central Middle School in Southaven. She uses fun themes in the classroom environment to help excite students about math.

The principal of DeSoto Central Middle noted Jenne’s generosity with her professional skills. She’s shared curriculum plans with teachers and helped them construct lessons.

“Mrs. Jenne is one of those teachers you only come across once in a lifetime, and we are honored to have her at DeSoto Central Middle School,” Bryon Williams said.

Williams also described Jenne as a kind, loving and fun teacher. Her brand of instruction mixes a strong academic expectation with a confidence in student ability to succeed.

“Mrs. Jenne is able to see exactly what each child brings to the community, and her whole teaching approach involves finding and using children’s unique strengths to help them overcome their struggles and develop a positive self-concept,” Williams said.