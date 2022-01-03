ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Math instructor is DeSoto County Teacher of the Year

By Toni Lepeska
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qJVP_0dbnZFMq00

A sixth-grade math instructor, known for incorporating hands-on learning experiences inside her classroom, has earned Teacher of the Year honors from DeSoto County Schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cvv0_0dbnZFMq00

Rachel Jenne, a math teacher at DeSoto Central Middle School in Southaven, is DeSoto County Schools teacher of the year. (Courtesy photo)

Rachel Jenne has worked nine of her 12-year classroom career at DeSoto Central Middle School in Southaven. She uses fun themes in the classroom environment to help excite students about math.

The principal of DeSoto Central Middle noted Jenne’s generosity with her professional skills. She’s shared curriculum plans with teachers and helped them construct lessons.

“Mrs. Jenne is one of those teachers you only come across once in a lifetime, and we are honored to have her at DeSoto Central Middle School,” Bryon Williams said.

Williams also described Jenne as a kind, loving and fun teacher. Her brand of instruction mixes a strong academic expectation with a confidence in student ability to succeed.

“Mrs. Jenne is able to see exactly what each child brings to the community, and her whole teaching approach involves finding and using children’s unique strengths to help them overcome their struggles and develop a positive self-concept,” Williams said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, MS
Education
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Desoto County, MS
Government
County
Desoto County, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
640
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy