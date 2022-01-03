ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Cherokee County experiences surge in Covid-19 cases: Vaccination clinic being hosted in Alto Jan. 4

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kETyE_0dbnYRg700

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County, as reported by the Cherokee County Health Department on Monday afternoon, Jan. 3, was 203.

__________

Cherokee County experienced a surge of active COVID-19 cases in late December. On Dec. 12, the Cherokee County Health Department reported only 12 active cases. By the 27th, the cases has risen to 53. On Dec. 30, the health department reported 170 active cases.

A total of 7,118 people have contracted COVID-19 in Cherokee County, according to reports from the Cherokee County Health Department. The current population of of Cherokee County is 50,412, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It is not known from the information provided by the health department if any of these cases are a reinfection of any individuals.

The Cherokee County Public Health Department continues to advocate vaccination as a means to protect one’s self from contracting the disease. Other precautions they recommend include wearing a mask, remaining six feet from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, washing hands often, cleaning and disinfecting, and monitoring one’s daily health.

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases within the county, the Fisch College of Pharmacy of the University of Texas will be participating in a COVID Education and Awareness Clinic.

The clinic will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Booker T. Washington Alumni and Ex Students Association, 16023 US-69 in Alto. Vaccinations will be provided by the Cherokee County Health Department and are sponsored by the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant.

Vaccines will be available for all eligible people including adults and children age five and older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those intending to obtain a booster dose are requested to bring their COVID vaccination card.

Face coverings will be required by everyone while inside the building.

Of the total eligible population of Cherokee County, 19,965 people, or 40.52%, were fully vaccinated, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department’s report Dec. 30. People who had obtained at least one dose of vaccine numbered 22,802, or 46.28%. Boosters had been reportedly obtained by 5,886 people in the county.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reports: Lawyers say Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted COVID-19 last month, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Cherokee County, TX
Government
Cherokee County, TX
Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Alto, TX
The Hill

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union address on March 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1. "Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."
POTUS
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#The University Of Texas#Ex Students Association
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
107
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy