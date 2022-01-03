Cherokee County experiences surge in Covid-19 cases: Vaccination clinic being hosted in Alto Jan. 4

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County, as reported by the Cherokee County Health Department on Monday afternoon, Jan. 3, was 203.

__________

Cherokee County experienced a surge of active COVID-19 cases in late December. On Dec. 12, the Cherokee County Health Department reported only 12 active cases. By the 27th, the cases has risen to 53. On Dec. 30, the health department reported 170 active cases.

A total of 7,118 people have contracted COVID-19 in Cherokee County, according to reports from the Cherokee County Health Department. The current population of of Cherokee County is 50,412, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It is not known from the information provided by the health department if any of these cases are a reinfection of any individuals.

The Cherokee County Public Health Department continues to advocate vaccination as a means to protect one’s self from contracting the disease. Other precautions they recommend include wearing a mask, remaining six feet from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, washing hands often, cleaning and disinfecting, and monitoring one’s daily health.

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases within the county, the Fisch College of Pharmacy of the University of Texas will be participating in a COVID Education and Awareness Clinic.

The clinic will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Booker T. Washington Alumni and Ex Students Association, 16023 US-69 in Alto. Vaccinations will be provided by the Cherokee County Health Department and are sponsored by the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant.

Vaccines will be available for all eligible people including adults and children age five and older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those intending to obtain a booster dose are requested to bring their COVID vaccination card.

Face coverings will be required by everyone while inside the building.

Of the total eligible population of Cherokee County, 19,965 people, or 40.52%, were fully vaccinated, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department’s report Dec. 30. People who had obtained at least one dose of vaccine numbered 22,802, or 46.28%. Boosters had been reportedly obtained by 5,886 people in the county.