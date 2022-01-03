ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why perovskites could be the key to cheap, efficient solar energy

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

The little perovskite solar cell was sweating it out in the “torture chamber.” Well, it wasn’t actually sweating, since a solar cell doesn’t have sweat glands, but if it had,...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Chemical reactions enhance efficiency of key energy storage method

Research by the Oregon State University College of Engineering has uncovered a way to improve the efficiency of a type of grid-scale storage crucial for a global transition toward renewable energy. Moving toward net-zero carbon emissions means dealing with the intermittent, unpredictable nature of green power sources such as wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

Recent Trends In HVAC And Energy Efficiency

Karl Pomeroy, President and GM, Motili. I think the HVAC industry is in the midst of a growth spurt. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2030, the field will experience an 8% increase in job growth and that there will be about 38,500 openings for mechanics and installers each year. Techs are in demand, as are HVAC units and parts. There are a few reasons why.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GeekyGadgets

GAF Energy Launches Roof Friendly Solar Shingle

The problem with solar panel installation is that it’s not easy, plus it kind of makes the roof of your home look ugly. This is a problem that companies like Tesla have tried to solve with the Solar Roof, but it created another problem and that is that it required a specialized team to install.
INDUSTRY
rdworldonline.com

ABB seeks partners to join energy efficiency movement

Last month, ABB hosted an exclusive virtual roundtable discussion to give members of the media an opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the energy efficiency movement being championed by the company. The event explored the practical benefits and data of integrating high-efficiency solutions into existing industrial and commercial infrastructure to affordably and immediately reduce the impact of climate change. Attendees participating in the roundtable heard from featured guests including Dr. Prakash Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory research scientist and co-author of a recent report entitled U.S. Industrial and Commercial Motor System Market Assessment Report; ABB’s NEMA Motor Division President Jesse Henson, and ABB Motion President Morton Wierod.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Cells#Renewable Energy#Energy System#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
pv-magazine.com

Antimony selenosulfide solar cell with 10.7% efficiency

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Wuhan University have developed a solar cell based on antimony selenosulfide (Sb2(S,Se)3). They claim the new cell is the most efficient PV device ever to be built based on antimony. They said the cell is. the first serious...
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

Key Components of an Off-Grid Solar Power System

Sunny days are good for more than just your tan: by utilizing solar power, you can cut down on your electricity bill and give yourself the flexibility to stay connected while off the grid. Despite how intimidating solar power seems, with some basic knowledge of what the different components do,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
CleanTechnica

Bringing Energy-Efficient Building Technologies Closer to Commercialization

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is accelerating emerging technologies from lab to market through its Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF). With an overarching goal to increase the number of commercialized energy technologies developed at national laboratories, the TCF Program awarded funding to support two NREL Buildings projects. Because buildings use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

The solar roof could finally become a reality thanks to GAF Energy’s nailable solar shingles

In 2016, Tesla tried to reinvent the humble roof as a beautiful array of glass tiles brimming with solar energy — a vision it’s been struggling to deliver ever since. But San Jose, California-based GAF Energy thinks it has a simpler solution to the solar roof. It’s built a solar shingle, one that can be nailed down in packs much like the everyday shingles you’d use when repairing or replacing your normal, non-solar roof.
SAN JOSE, CA
WausauPilot

Your letters: Reader advocates for wind, solar energy

Across the country people have been moving from rural communities toward urban centers for the amenities and career opportunities those areas possess. Solar and wind energy are some of the industries creating new opportunities in rural Wisconsin, strengthening our local economies, and providing an economic boost to the region. In...
WAUSAU, WI
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GlobeSt.com

JLL Acquires Energy-Efficient Prop-Tech Company

CHICAGO, IL – JLL has acquired Hank, an AI-powered, virtual engineering platform that autonomously optimizes commercial buildings’ management systems in effort to improve air quality, energy savings and comfort. The Sacramento-based Prop-Tech company’s system applies machine learning and AI to solve operational challenges within the commercial real estate...
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

Recurrent Energy to divest 150MWac solar project in Virginia

The acquisition of the Firefly Energy project is said to be Appalachian Power's largest to date. Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canada-based solar power company Canadian Solar, has agreed to sell its Firefly Energy solar project in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to Appalachian Power. Recurrent Energy will build the 150MWac solar...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
International Business Times

RainStick Shower: Sustainable And Efficient Way To Bathe While Cutting Energy Consumption

RainStick Shower reduces water and energy consumption. RainStick Shower recycles, cleanses and recirculates water. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that the average American shower takes about 8 minutes and uses around 2.5 gallons of water per minute or around 20 gallons of water per person. Heating water for showers is exceedingly energy-intensive as a five-minute shower consumes the same energy as that of a 60-watt light bulb running for 22 hours, according to the agency. Interestingly, the team behind RainStick Shower aims to bring down excessive water and energy usage.
LIFESTYLE
World Economic Forum

5 ways to make your home more energy efficient

Energy costs are climbing, fuelled by rising demand and weak supply. For homes, it means gas and electricity bills are going up. Simple changes can save money and help make your home more efficient. Gas, electricity and coal prices are soaring, meaning higher bills for many households. A range of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size Research Report 2022 SWOT Analysis By || Oxford Photovoltaics, Saule Technologies, Dyesol

Global Perovskite Solar Cells market looks into a report for investigation of the Perovskite Solar Cells marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Perovskite Solar Cells market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Perovskite Solar Cells industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Perovskite Solar Cells market players.
MARKETS
Benzinga

NV5 Expands Energy Efficiency Consulting Capabilities With Acquisition Of Optimal Energy

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) to acquire Optimal Energy, Inc. for an undisclosed sum, with a close date before December 31. Optimal is an energy efficiency firm providing a full range of consulting services to government agencies, utilities, regulatory bodies, and state energy advisory councils. It advises state energy efficiency advisory councils on program planning, cost-benefit analysis, and strategic guidance.
BUSINESS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

McPherson County places moratorium on solar energy

By Jessie Wagoner McPherson County won’t be seeing any commercial solar energy projects anytime soon. The McPherson County Commission has passed a resolution placing a moratorium on commercial solar energy projects in the county. “Effectively, this would prohibit any commercial solar energy projects in McPherson County for a two year period from the […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy