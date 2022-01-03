Why perovskites could be the key to cheap, efficient solar energy

Last month, ABB hosted an exclusive virtual roundtable discussion to give members of the media an opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the energy efficiency movement being championed by the company. The event explored the practical benefits and data of integrating high-efficiency solutions into existing industrial and commercial infrastructure to affordably and immediately reduce the impact of climate change. Attendees participating in the roundtable heard from featured guests including Dr. Prakash Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory research scientist and co-author of a recent report entitled U.S. Industrial and Commercial Motor System Market Assessment Report; ABB’s NEMA Motor Division President Jesse Henson, and ABB Motion President Morton Wierod.
