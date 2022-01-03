Beshear requests federal cost-share extension; Unemployment available for tornado victims

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he has requested an extension on the 100% federal cost-share to help those affected by the tornadoes.

The cost-share was originally set for 30 days, but Beshear says the state is only at approximately 3% of the debris removal that needs to be done. The governor says the Kentucky National Guard estimates it will be April before debris removal is nearly completed.

State officials urge those in need of assistance from the tornadoes that devastated Western Kentucky in December who live in counties approved for disaster funding to apply at DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA App.

The governor has also signed an executive order for a temporary suspension for the work-search requirement and waiting week period for Unemployment Insurance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance claimants affected by the deadly tornadoes and the U.S. Department of Labor has approved the request of that order. Beshear says this means UI claimants unemployed due to the tornadoes and work or live in the 16 counties in the disaster declaration can get assistance almost immediately. Beshear says this will include claims that started on Dec. 10

