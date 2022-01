A Russia-led military alliance has announced it will deploy “peacekeeping forces” to Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling violent protests that erupted over the price of fuel.A number of the protesters forced their way into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, and set both on fire, according to Russian news agency Tass on Wednesday.Eight police officers and national guard members have been killed, and more than 300 were injured, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said. No figures on civilian casualties have been released.Officers have deployed water cannon in...

