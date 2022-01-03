ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State Police search for suspect wanted in attempted burglary

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BRUNSWICK TWP., SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a suspect...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdadradio.com

STATE POLICE SEEKING COUNTERFEITING SUSPECT

State police are asking the public’s help in finding someone who passed counterfeit money at a White Township business in December. Troopers say that at 6:56 PM on December 15th, an unknown man went into Sally Beauty Products in the Walmart Plaza on Oakland Avenue and bought $140.94 worth of merchandise and used two counterfeit $100 bills to pay for them, getting change in the process.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
nbc24.com

Toledo police find aggravated burglary suspect hiding in trash can

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man from Toledo was arrested in a peculiar hiding place Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers responded to a reported person shot at 6:15 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Westwood Avenue. In a home there they found 23-year-old Shawteara Gaiter suffering...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schuylkill Co#Schaeffers Motorsports#Atv#State Police
beavercountyradio.com

Butler Man Wanted for Attempted Burglary Over Money for Stolen Drugs

(Butler, PA) PA State Police in Butler issued a warrant for 31 year old Mark Moses of Butler. Moses was reportedly upset that his father found drugs while helping him move and turned them into police. Moses broke a gate and attempted to kick the door in at his parents home in Connoquenessing Township as he demanded money for his stolen property. State Police issued the warrant after Moses refused to go to the station.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police seeking help identifying Edwardsville theft suspect

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect they say stole over $900 worth of merchandise. According to a release from the Edwardsville Borough Police Department, the woman in the picture was seen walking out of Name Brand Liquidations in the Gateway Shopping Center with a cart full of […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WRGB

Albany police arrest suspect in burglary, criminal trespass incidents

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been charged in connection with a burglary and two incidents of criminal trespass at homes in Albany’s Center Square neighborhood. Police say that on Friday, December 3, 2021 around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 200 block of State Street between Dove and South Swan Streets for reports of a man attempting to gain entry into a residence. When they arrived, the resident told officers that he had seen a man on his third floor fire escape attempting to open a window. The suspect reportedly fled the scene upon being noticed by the resident inside.
ALBANY, NY
wspa.com

Suspect identified, wanted for attempted murder in Gaffney shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have identified a suspect that is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting at a Gaffney apartment complex last week. According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Creekside Apartments at 1230 Overbrook Drive in Gaffney at 4:30 p.m. on December 23.
GAFFNEY, SC
WFMZ-TV Online

Hackettstown Police look for Budd Lake Bagel & Deli burglary suspect

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Hackettstown Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Budd Lake Bagel & Deli. Police say an unknown suspect gained access to the building, located at 333 Mountain Avenue, through the drive-thru window. Video from the incident was posted to the Hackettstown Police Department...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WCAX

Burlington man wanted for attempted murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Burlington is at large. Burlington police say they’re searching for Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington. They say he shot and injured a family member at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, then fled the home on St. Louis Street...
BURLINGTON, VT
WEAR

Escambia County man wanted by police for alleged burglary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A Florida man is wanted Thursday by the Flomaton Police Department for an alleged burglary on Christmas Day. Richard Newcomer is wanted on a charge of third degree burglary by Flomaton police. Flomaton police were notified of a subject, suspected as Newcomer, walking around on their...
FLOMATON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy