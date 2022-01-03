State Police search for suspect wanted in attempted burglary

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been charged in connection with a burglary and two incidents of criminal trespass at homes in Albany’s Center Square neighborhood. Police say that on Friday, December 3, 2021 around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 200 block of State Street between Dove and South Swan Streets for reports of a man attempting to gain entry into a residence. When they arrived, the resident told officers that he had seen a man on his third floor fire escape attempting to open a window. The suspect reportedly fled the scene upon being noticed by the resident inside.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO