ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man Dead After Jumping Turnstile at Forest Hills Subway Station

By email the author:
jacksonheightspost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is dead after he leaped over a subway turnstile in Forest Hills early Sunday morning and snapped his neck upon landing. Christopher De La Cruz, 28, went headfirst into the ground inside the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train...

jacksonheightspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

New York City man breaks neck jumping turnstile, dies: report

A man in Queens, New York, died Sunday after police say he tried to jump a turnstile and somehow hit his head on the floor, according to a report. The New York Post reported that the incident occurred at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6:45 a.m. A police official told the paper that the 28-year-old man was trying to evade the fare and broke his neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Man Who Died at Subway Station Honored for Being a 'Loving' Dad to Son, 4

The family of a 28-year-old father who died while trying to jump over a turnstile at a New York City subway station is remembering him as a "vibrant" and "loving" person. Christopher De La Cruz died on Sunday morning while trying to hop over a turnstile at the Forest Hills-71st Ave subway station in Queens, the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. He was declared dead at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Family of man who died jumping New York City subway turnstile appeal to public to stop sharing video of his death

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Man killed after breaking his neck jumping over NYC subway ticket barrier

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who reportedly died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by a spokesperson for The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning. Reports suggested that De La Cruz had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day. The NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of...
ACCIDENTS
AL.com

As woman burns to death at Florida gas station, homeless man helps her children

Jared Pierson said he was panhandling with a friend near the exit of a Publix in Palm Harbor on Wednesday afternoon when the two heard a crash. Pierson, 34, thought it was just another fender bender. Then he saw the flames at the Circle K gas station across the road. A Honda sport utility vehicle had caught fire after a Nissan sedan had been backed into a gas pump, knocking the pump over onto the Honda.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnstile#Train Station#Traffic Accident#Ems#The New York Post
PIX11

Man opens fire in Lower East Side subway station during argument: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Gunfire erupted in a Lower East Side subway station late Sunday night after a group got into an argument in the station, according to the NYPD. Police said an unidentified male gunman opened fire around 9:15 p.m. inside the East Broadway subway station, along the F line. Authorities said the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Southern Minnesota News

Man shot dead in parking lot of Austin gas station after confronting law enforcement while armed with knife Thursday evening

A situation between a man and law enforcement in northwest Austin that spanned more than 24 hours starting last Wednesday afternoon, including authorities attempting several measures to get a man out of an apartment to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution ended Thursday night when he was shot and killed after confronting officers at a gas station.
AUSTIN, MN
wlip.com

Man dies after jumping into Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after he jumped out of an apartment window, ran onto the frozen Milwaukee River and fell through the ice. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the city’s fire department got a call Monday morning of someone in the river on the city’s lower east side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
arizonadailyindependent.com

Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized After He Jumps In Front Of Vehicles In Prescott Valley

One man died and a woman was transported to a Phoenix hospital after a vehicle/pedestrian collision on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley on Christmas night. According to the Prescott Valley Police Department, officers received a call at about 11:41 p.m. December 25 that a man was walking in the roadway on Glassford Hill Road and jumping in front of vehicles. While enroute to investigate, police received further calls stating that the man had been struck by a northbound vehicle and that a second pedestrian had also been struck by a different vehicle.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ksl.com

Man dies after BASE jumping accident in Moab

MOAB — A 55-year-old man died Friday after a BASE jumping accident near Moab. The man, a Moab resident, was jumping with a wingsuit from a cliff "overlooking Professor Valley near Rocky Rapid," according to a Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. Around noon, the...
MOAB, UT
qchron.com

Arrest in Forest Hills elevator attacks

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of attempting to rob two women at knifepoint in the elevators of Forest Hills apartment buildings in separate incidents on Dec. 17. Ralph Toro, 62, was arrested at a shelter less than a half mile from the second attack, according to a...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Two men killed in separate NYC crashes; drivers taken into custody

Two people was killed in separate car crashes in Queens and the Bronx early Saturday, officials said. Police took the driver in each incident into custody. Charges were pending. The carnage began about 4:10 a.m. when a black Honda Accord carrying six people slammed into a pole at a high rate of speed as it zipped down 112th Road near Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village, cops said. The sedan sped ...
QUEENS, NY
Wrcbtv.com

A good Samaritan died after trying to save a man who fell on the subway tracks in New York City

A good Samaritan died on New Year's Day while trying to help a man who fell onto subway tracks during a gang assault in New York City. At around 2:40 a.m., the assault victim -- a 38-year-old male -- was approached by several individuals on the southbound B/D train platform in the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Cedar Hill Great Clips

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a car drove into a Great Clips hair salon in Cedar Hill on Saturday, Jan 8. Cedar Hill Police said that at about 8:53 a.m., they and Cedar Hill Firefighters responded to a call about a major crash at the Great Clips at 445 E FM 1382. When they arrived, they found that a car had driven into the building. One person who was in the Great Clips at the time of the crash was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased person will not be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. Police did not say what caused the crash and it was unclear if the driver had been identified or taken into custody. Cedar Hill Police say is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can call their Criminal Investigation Division at 972-293-5181 ext 2127.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Fox 19

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Walnut Hills earlier this week. Jermel Spencer, 27, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Jalen Shepard, who later died in the hospital. Cincinnati Police District Four officers responded to the 800 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy