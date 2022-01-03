ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ Fan Carrie Underwood Makes a Cameo in Season 4 [Watch]

By Jess
 4 days ago
Is Carrie Underwood taking up karate? Not exactly — but she did land a spot in the latest season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. As the world streams Season 4 of the series — which dropped Dec. 31 — country fans should be delighted to find Underwood pop up in Ep....

TVLine

How Cobra Kai Pulled Off Country Star [Spoiler]'s Surprise Performance

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 4.  The All Valley Karate Tournament was very much a “Moment of Truth” for the kids of Cobra Kai, so what better time to revisit The Karate Kid‘s classic track with a little help from a country superstar? In Episode 9 of Season 4, Carrie Underwood makes a surprise appearance at the tourney to perform Survivor’s 1984 hit “The Moment of Truth,” just in time to give the kids a bit of encouragement before their fights. “One thing I have learned is that everyone gets their shot, their chance in the spotlight,” Underwood...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

How Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 Landed That Surprise Cameo

Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the popular series continuing The Karate Kid film saga, just dropped on Netflix on December 31--and if you've made it to the final episode, chances are you're wondering about how that surprise celebrity cameo came to be. Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4...
TV SERIES
Person
Carrie Underwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

