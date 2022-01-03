ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 97: Zach Wilson’s Best NFL Game feat. Anthony Becht

By Jake Brown
 4 days ago
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Zach Wilson played his best game as a NFL QB Sunday.

He avoided a turnover for the fourth straight game. He made some of his best throws of his career and showed poise in the pocket and threw the ball away when he needed to. Wilson did it all against the defending champion Buccaneers and without many of his best offensive weapons and a few starting offensive linemen. This is a game to build on for next week in Buffalo to close the season and into next season for the Jets franchise quarterback.

Sunday was a can’t-miss game at MetLife Stadium, full of dramatics. From Wilson to Tom Brady to Antonio Brown’s wild exit into the locker room to video of the scene breaking the internet… there was lots to discuss. We get into all of it on a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and I. Former Jets and Bucs tight end Anthony Becht joined us to break down an incredible game.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake & Coz:

  • ZACH’S BEST GAME: Fourth straight game without a turnover. Wilson really is progressing each game and this was his best of his young career. He threw the ball away when he had to, found short options when he needed to and threw some lasers down the field.
  • 4TH and 2 PLAY: This is more on the coaching staff. They should have made it clear to just give the ball to Braxton Berrios in that situation. Berrios likely has the first down and maybe even a touchdown if he gets the ball there. Young coaching staff learning on the fly along with Wilson.
  • AB/VIRAL VIDEO: We react to Antonio Brown running into the locker room and my video of it that went viral.

Anthony Interview:

Former Jets TE, Jets pre/postgame analyst

  • ANTONIO BROWN: Is this the end of his NFL career?
  • LAFLEUR: Mike LaFleur has grown as the season has gone on. He will learn from the 4th & 2 play and so will Zach.
  • WILSON: This should be the week he gets AFC Rookie of the Week.
  • ECHOLS/BRADY: Should Brandin Echols have asked Tom Brady to sign the ball he intercepted?
  • DRAFT: Jets should get a safety and one of the top receivers with their top two picks in the draft.

