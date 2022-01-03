ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Whoopi Goldberg Misses 'The View' After Testing Positive For Breakthrough Case

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/By US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ash Severe

Whoopi Goldberg will not appear on The View this week after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Joy Behar made the announcement during the show on Monday, Jan 3., saying Goldberg will likely return next week.

Behar said Goldberg tested positive during the holiday break, and she is recovering at home.

"Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild," Behar said. "But we're being super cautious here at The View."

The Independent

Triple vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg has said her Covid diagnosis was a “shock” because she is triple vaxxed against the disease. Goldberg, who co-hosts The View with Joy Behar, made an appearance on the ABC talk show on Wednesday (5 January) – two days after Behar confirmed Goldberg had tested positive for Covid over the holidays. During the interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed that the positive test result was a “shock” because, not only was she was fully vaccinated against Covid, she had also received her booster dose. “I haven’t been anywhere, I hadn’t done anything,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But that’s the...
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
The Independent

Andy Cohen explains why he and Anderson Cooper will never date

Andy Cohen has opened up about his relationship with Anderson Cooper, and why the pair will never be more than friends.The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, has been a topic of conversation since he and the CNN anchor, 54, went viral for their New Year’s Eve broadcast, during which the pair drank numerous shots.However, while a significant portion of the attention has focused on Cohen’s rant against former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and his on-air criticism of Ryan Seacrest, other viewers were more interested in the relationship Cohen shares with his occasional co-host Cooper.“Did Andy Cohen...
