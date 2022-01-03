'There was no identity': Ralf Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation 'DOESN'T WORK', insists Jamie Redknapp as he accuses interim Man United boss of 'making up systems' during dismal defeat by Wolves

Jamie Redknapp accused Manchester United of lacking identity after Ralf Rangnick's side fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves.

United were woeful in the first half at Old Trafford, and, although they improved in the second period, they ended up being beaten following a strike from Joao Moutinho in the 82nd minute.

Rangnick has struggled to get the best out of United's players since being appointed as interim manager, and Redknapp believes that the German's 4-2-2-2 formation doesn't work.

After a dour first half display, Rangnick switched to three at the back, but Redknapp says his tactics aren't working.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp said: 'We speak about managers coming into the game and he came in with this famed 4-2-2-2 system - it doesn't work.

'When you come here, you have to have the right players, it doesn't matter what system you play. Then he went to a three at the back, today he played 4-4-2 and at the end of it, I think he's making up systems. There was no real identity of how they were trying to play.'

Redknapp felt that United's display against Wolves was even worse than the 4-1 defeat to Watford which ended up costing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

Former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp stressed that United lacked control in midfield and are very far off the level of performances that are often produced by their rivals Manchester City.

Redknapp continued: 'The Watford performance (losing 4-1 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last game in charge) was a real low for Manchester United, but I'm sure the Manchester United fans will have looked today and thought, 'At least we'll look to be exciting going forward', but there was nothing today. They never had control of the game.

'When you watch Manchester City play and all the best teams, they have control in the midfield. United never had any control of that midfield today. Never once have they played passes to each other, they never had an ability to just take the sting out of the game, to get some confidence.'

Redknapp also pointed out that it is important for United to find a manager who will be at the club for the long term. Rangnick is set to be in charge until the end of the season before continuing in a consultancy role for two years.

However, Redknapp stressed that United are in need of a long-term project and a manager who is capable of overseeing such a process in the same way that Jurgen Klopp has done to excellent effect at Liverpool.

Redknapp said: 'It can't get any worse after that performance. It doesn't take a day or two days to make that change. These are unprecedented times. If he's your long term project you need to give him time but you have to an idea of what you're doing.

'At Liverpool it took 30 years until you found Jurgen Klopp. Man United need to find their Klopp. I see too many players playing within themselves. You can't think you've made it in this game. The reason Man City are the best team is because they work harder than everyone else. Right now United are putting in these performances too often.'

In addition, Redknapp stated that Rangnick made a mistake in assigning Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho tasks that they are uncomfortable with in terms of having to frequently run and press.

Redknapp said: 'After five, ten minutes you can see you have a problem in midfield. I felt sorry for Matic and McTominay because they never had options. That's what Pep wants to do, command the midfield. The way Rangnick set up, you were never going to get control of the ball.

'You cannot ask Sancho and Greenwood to play like he did at Leipzig. They've got to be so fit and strong on the ball. Sancho looks like he can't raise a gallop at the moment. He looks fine in tight areas but he looks like he can't run past anyone. If you're going to be a United winger, you've got to run past people.'

Paul Ince was also heavily critical of United after the game and described them as 'a soft, soft team' who don't possess as much quality as many people think they do.

Ince said: 'This is a soft, soft team. I don't see great players. Ronaldo is a great players, I don't see anyone else there. Fernandes and Rashford have gone off the boil. They haven't got a great team.

'David de Gea has been outstanding, but it's not even who you keep it's the mentality you need to have to play for Man. United.'

'When you see Tuchel, Pep, Klopp, you see the demands they put on the players, that's what's missing at United.'