NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 17?

By Ben King
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQBD9_0dbnWGrG00

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf put on a show in Week 17.

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can play on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton made five combined tackles in a game that clinched the AFC North for Cincinnati. The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes recorded two combined tackles and one quarterback hit in his eleventh appearance this season. Carolina lost to the New Orleans Saints 18-10.

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden did not score on Sunday but he continued to be the swiss army knife out of New England's backfield. Bolden rushed for four yards on one carry and caught two passes for 21 yards in the Patriots' 50-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram only recorded one reception for 12 yards in a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenny Yeboah caught his first NFL passes in Week 17. In his third NFL game, Yeboah recorded two receptions for 36 yards in a 28-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had a quiet game after making a splash in Week 16. The Titans' star wideout caught just two passes for 41 yards in Tennessee's 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell had himself a game even though the Jaguars were blown out by the New England Patriots 50-10. Treadwell caught every pass thrown his way on Sunday totaling six receptions and a season-high 87 yards.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf played his best game of the season in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions. Metcalf found the endzone three times on Sunday and totaled six receptions for 63 yards. Metcalf also contributed to Seattle's rushing attack and ran the ball once for six yards. Seattle beat Detroit 51-29 thanks to the touchdown hat trick from Metcalf.

