Colorado State

CSU to require third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students, staff as omicron spreads

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago
Colorado State University will require COVID-19 booster shots for all students and staff planning to be on campus in the spring semester.

President Joyce McConnell told the community in the Dec. 31 announcement that the decision was made as the omicron variant is spreading rapidly and hospitalizations and ICU usage in Larimer County are increasing. She described the requirement as a “necessary step to keep our CSU and Fort Collins communities as healthy as possible.”

“We know, based on science and data, that masks, screenings, contact tracing, vaccines and boosters can help our community stay healthy amid this global pandemic,” she said in a message to students and staff. “Our CSU community has really stepped up with more than 90% of our community (fully) vaccinated and not one in-class COVID transmission all year. We must maintain this momentum.”

Vaccine exemptions will still be honored and those who are not boosted, are unvaccinated or do not share vaccine records will be required to saliva screen twice a week.

In the fall semester, 8.4% of on-campus students and 7.2% of on-campus staff requested an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Jan. 3, CSU had not yet opened a portal for students to submit proof of their booster doses, meaning CSU cannot yet report a percentage of students already boosted, according to spokesperson Dell Rae Ciaravola.

In addition to the vaccine requirement, masks will still be required indoors on campus and all students and staff are required to screen for COVID as soon as they return.

CSU students are set to return to classes on Jan. 18.

In December, Lori Lynn, co-chair of the university's Pandemic Preparedness Team and executive director of the CSU Health Network, told the Coloradoan that they would likely wait to require boosters until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its definition of "fully vaccinated" to include a third dose.

The CDC has not yet updated its definition, though omicron has forced many schools, people and businesses to rethink decisions about COVID-19 mitigation.

As of Dec. 23, at least two dozen universities announced shifts to remote learning for the start of the year, according to Best Colleges, and others have pushed back the start of the semester.

Co-chair of the Pandemic Preparedness Team Marc Barker previously told the Coloradoan that the university was not planning to switch to remote learning.

CSU mailbag:What do basketball’s COVID issues mean?

Molly Bohannon covers education for the Coloradoan.

Plumb Joy
4d ago

The masks are not really helping are they? Where has it been proven to have helped in a major way? No where, it's more an attempt at control and making people believe they are protected and so that they won't "have to" force us to quarantine at home.

The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
