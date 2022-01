Missouri Tigers football coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced changes to his staff for the 2022 season on Friday afternoon. Al Davis, who stepped in as defensive line coach midway through last season, will be in charge of the interior defensive line. Kevin Peoples, who served as Indiana’s defensive line coach for the past two seasons, joins Mizzou as an assistant coach for the edge defensive line.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO