Betty White’s cause of death revealed by her agent

Betty White's cause of death has been revealed.

In a statement to PEOPLE , her agent revealed that she died of "natural causes."

The comedy icon died just a few weeks prior to her 100th birthday.

In a statement on Monday, Jeff Witjas said, "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home."

He also debunked any rumors that her death was connected to a COVID-19 booster, noting: "People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived."

He previously confirmed to the Associated Press that White did not receive a booster shot on December 28.

According to Page Six , moments before White died, she called out her late husband Allen Ludden’s name.

White's co-star on "Mama's Family," Vicki Lawrence, exclusively told Page Six that she immediately contacted fellow friend Carol Burnett upon hearing the tragic news. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” she told the outlet.

“Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen,'" she revealed, calling the moment "sweet."

"God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought,'" she added.

While White never had biological children of her own, she is survived by David, Martha, and Sarah Ludden, her stepchildren from her marriage to Ludden, who died of stomach cancer in 1981. She never remarried following his death telling the late Larry King that “once you've had the best, who needs the rest?”

In a previous statement to People , Witjas, who was also White's longtime friend, noted: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden commented on White's passing on Friday. "That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady," said the President. The First Lady added "who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad."

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, went to Instagram to convey her feelings with a tender shot of White and the Obama family dog, Bo, who passed away in May of last year.

"Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh,” wrote Obama in her caption . “She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her. There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven."

White's touched the lives of many with a career spanning eight decades. Her most memorable roles include the witty Sue Ann Nivens on the long-running “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the sweet Rose Nylund in the groundbreaking series “The Golden Girls,” which ran for seven seasons.

She enjoyed recurring roles on “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “Hot in Cleveland," in addition to appearances on “Bones,” “Community,” and “Young and Hungry.”

To add to her impressive resume, she became the oldest host of “Saturday Night Live” in 2010.

In 2019, ahead of her 98th birthday, Betty revealed that the secret to her longevity was “hot dogs and vodka.”

A movie release celebrating Betty White’s 100th birthday later this month will go on as planned . The one-night-only movie special for the centennial celebration titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young" will air in select theaters on January 17.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram