ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ja Morant wins NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHGJn_0dbnVWhR00

It could be the first of many for Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard took home his first Western Conference Player of the Week honor on Monday afternoon, recognizing his three games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

Morant averaged 37.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in that span as the Grizzlies went 3-0.

But the statistics tell only half the story.

The superstar also made a game-winning layup to beat the Phoenix Suns; outdueled LeBron James in a 3-point showcase; and carried his team on a poor shooting night against the San Antonio Spurs.

He also became just the fourth player in Grizzlies history to score 30-plus points in three straight games.

In just his third season, Morant appears certain to be headed to his first All-Star Game.

On Christmas Day, the NBA opened fan voting to help decide the game’s starters. An update on the fan vote will come out Jan. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

NBA Thursday best bets: Warriors on upset alert after Curry injury

We're riding a 6-2 run against the spread on our NBA picks after a 2-1 mark in Wednesday's action. Here are our best bets for Thursday:. Stephen Curry's quad injury compounded the Warriors' surprising loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. However, Curry seemed pessimistic in his postgame comments about his chances of playing Thursday.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Ja Morant
Yardbarker

Is Ja Morant The Best Point Guard In The NBA?

If people didn’t know about Morant’s talent before, they know now: the other night he put 36 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in a 118-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, and last night he created 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes,...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Communications
Fox News

Ja Morant, Grizzlies rout lowly Pistons for 7th straight win

Ja Morant had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Memphis built an early lead and coasted to a 118-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, the Grizzlies’ seventh straight win. Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points, and Tyus Jones and rookie Ziaire Williams added 14...
NBA
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant MVP odds soaring during epic winning streak

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has officially entered the NBA MVP conversation. ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins has been one of Ja Morant’s most vocal supporters among national sportscasters, recently telling viewers if he had to pick an MVP today, it would be the budding star for the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
grizzlybearblues.com

The enlightening Ja Morant

Part of the rapid ascent of Ja Morant to All-Star (certainly), All-NBA (possibly), and MVP (potentially) contention has been a campaign of his own creation. Morant, the South Carolina-born, former low-level Division I basketball recruit who was playing in side gyms at AAU tournaments when he was discovered by Murray State years ago, has described his work ethic/rise to prominence as residing in “The Dark”. This comes from Grizzlies Assistant Coach Blake Ahern, who got it from “Win in the Dark”, a book by Joshua Medcalf and Lucas Jadin. Morant himself and the Memphis Grizzlies organization has taken up the mantra, with Ja identifying with the concept of working in obscurity while striving to get to the bright lights of big-time basketball. Now, Morant is here.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
640
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy