Ja Morant wins NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

It could be the first of many for Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard took home his first Western Conference Player of the Week honor on Monday afternoon, recognizing his three games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

Morant averaged 37.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in that span as the Grizzlies went 3-0.

But the statistics tell only half the story.

The superstar also made a game-winning layup to beat the Phoenix Suns; outdueled LeBron James in a 3-point showcase; and carried his team on a poor shooting night against the San Antonio Spurs.

He also became just the fourth player in Grizzlies history to score 30-plus points in three straight games.

In just his third season, Morant appears certain to be headed to his first All-Star Game.

On Christmas Day, the NBA opened fan voting to help decide the game’s starters. An update on the fan vote will come out Jan. 6.