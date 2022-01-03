Why is Boruto Episode 231 Delayed? Reason Revealed

Dragon Ball Z, aka DBZ, is known as the grandfather of all Shonen. Voted one of the top anime series of all time, it has many fans across the globe. Even today, new games and movies are in development. Of course, not all of that popularity is a good thing. The series is well-known for many cliches in the anime genre, such as popularizing power scaling. Interestingly enough, recent events in the Boruto series are starting to mirror DBZ. In fact, due to these similarities, it is my opinion that Boruto may become the new DBZ someday. As a disclaimer, this article will focus on the events of Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Dragon Ball, and the original planned ending of Dragon Ball Z. Spoilers ahead for all listed anime.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO