ML: +360 · 7-9 WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) Vic Fangio had to wait until age 60 to get his first head-coaching opportunity. It's a shame that his three-year tenure, marked by what ifs, will likely end against a Chiefs problem his defense was unable to solve. Fangio has never won against Andy Reid, and Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos, dating back to the Vance Joseph days. The timing is off here, too: For the first time all season, it's easy to see that Mahomes and this Chiefs' offense are back in full flow.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO