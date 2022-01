With a game as popular and populated as Fortnite, it's easy for players to want to jump in right away. Whether you're logging in for a new event or just trying to unwind with a round or two in Battle Royale, there are plenty of reasons to want to log in and drop at a moment's notice. But sometimes, Fortnite might not let you in right away. In fact, it may even go so far as to say, "You do not have permission to play Fortnite." Why would it tell you that?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO