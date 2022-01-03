ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Obsessed! These Western-Style Suede Boots From Amazon Are Calling Your Name

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCoQp_0dbnTk2J00
The Drop Women's Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Disclaimer: The product in this article was gifted by Amazon.

When we’re shopping for a new pair of boots, there are many factors to consider. That being said, we still gravitate toward smooth or pebbled leather picks most of the time. It’s an excellent strategy, but in the process, we may overlook other styles that are equally beautiful and versatile. For example, another type of leather that doesn’t always get the same attention is suede. It’s simple but sophisticated!

A main reason why people may skip suede is because it’s not as water-resistant as leather — but when there’s an option as beautiful as this western-style pair from The Drop, we’re all hands on deck! They’re super stylish, but maintain a classic look that will remain on trend for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSoKZ_0dbnTk2J00
The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot Amazon

These boots might not be ideal for particularly wet weather, but when it’s not raining or snowing outside, they’re an excellent shoe to plan an outfit around. What attracted Us most to them is their quintessential western flair. This retro aesthetic has been all the rage lately, with plenty of high-fashion runways showing off similarly sleek styles. This particular pair is made from a super soft microsuede material that felt absolutely amazing from the moment the shoes arrived at our doorstep. The benefit of suede over leather is that it usually takes less time to break in, which is what we found with these boots!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQSfK_0dbnTk2J00
The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot Amazon

The shoes are incredibly easy to slip onto your feet with the help of the zipper that’s enclosed on the inside of the ankle. There’s also a hidden elastic panel on the other side of the boot that gives your leg more mobility while you walk in them. This staple shoe is officially breaking Us out of our standard leather boot vibe and opening up our #OOTD possibilities for 2022!

The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot for prices starting at $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more trending styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

Zaya Wade is back again with an Instagram that serves style. The 14-year-old daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, posted to her social media on Wednesday with a series of photos. In the set, she wore an oversized bright red sweater from Heaven by Marc Jacobs that included burgundy stripes and gold teddy bear designs. Wade paired the sweater with a matching red mini skirt. She added a charm necklace to her look and carried a mini Coach shoulder bag with playful patches, going with the youthful theme of the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suede Boots#Ankle Boots#Ootd
BGR.com

$9 Amazon find from a viral TikTok will fix a hole in your wall in seconds

Do you have screw and nail holes in your walls that you’ve been ignoring? It doesn’t matter if you just moved in or you’ve lived in the same place for years. In either case, there are probably a few holes in your walls that you’ve grown tired of looking at. If you want to fix a hole in the wall, it can be a daunting task for plenty of people out there. That’s true even if the hole is tiny from a nail or a screw. Most of us simply don’t have any experience with repairs like this. Instead, we...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

2022’s Top Shoe Trends Are Uglycore To The Max—In A Good Way!

Out of all the microtrends that end in -core I’m seeing pop up for 2022, uglycore wins. Sorry to anyone who’s vibe is all about perfect, proper aesthetics—uglycore is more grim than prim. Think positively massive platform soles, garishly shiny patent leather, buckles, bits, ballet flats and clogs. It’s a lot to take in, I know, but 2022’s top shoe trends are proof. Somehow, every Fashion Girl on TikTok has come to convince us that ugly is in, especially when it comes to footwear. Those sexy pointy-toed boots you bought last January? Ditch ’em and get something clunkier instead. The date...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
hypebeast.com

Hike In Style With Our Legacy WORK SHOP and ROA's Andreas Boot

Hot off the heels of its running capsule alongside Satisfy, Our Legacy WORK SHOP teams up with ROA to present a collaborative boot which has been crafted using leftover hides of natural leather. Produced in Montebelluna, Italy, the Andreas boot — as it is dubbed — boasts a waterproof-treated finish,...
APPAREL
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Slim Eyewear Case features micro-suede to keep your glasses clean and smear-free

Keep your prescription glasses or sunglasses smear-free with the hardgraft Slim Eyewear Case. Featuring a microfiber lining that gently cushions your lenses, you no longer have to worry about scratches. Moreover, the hardgraft Slim Eyewear Case, which is available in three neutral colors, is minimalist and lightweight, making it ideal for storing in your backpack or displaying on your desk. And the red and white flag on top adds a splash of color. Furthermore, the leather exterior improves the longevity of this glasses case while enabling it to age beautifully over time. Overall, stop throwing your glasses on the side at the end of the day; invest in an everyday case that’s soft on the inside to protect your eyewear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

How To Style Winter Boots With Skirts For A Put-Together Look All Year Round

Winter boots are a must for the coming months, and there are plenty of ways to wear them. While you can easily throw them on with your long dresses and pants, there’s probably one garment you’re yearning for: skirts. Mini, midi, maxi, no matter what length of skirt you love, you don’t have to tuck them away for spring. Instead, you can style your skirt with a pair of winter boots and traverse even the gustiest of days on trend and in style.
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

Lululemon Lovers Are Calling These $28 Joggers From Amazon Their 'New Favorite Athletic Pants'

This story originally appeared on People.com by Eden Lichterman. It's cold out, we're still dealing with COVID-19, and the holiday season is over. You know what that means? The only sensible thing to wear is comfortable joggers day in and day out. Luckily, the Amazon customer-loved Libin Athletic Joggers (Buy it, $28, was $31, amazon.com) are just $28 right now.
APPAREL
JustLuxe.com

5 Tips To Match Your Boots With a Dress

The combination of a dress with boots is stylish, versatile, and super easy with some basic know-how! This classic combination delivers a put-together look with minimal effort. Incorporating a variety of boots and dresses into your wardrobe will have you dressed to impress for most occasions. It’s also a great approach if you’re building a minimalist capsule wardrobe.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Conquer Cravings and Crush Your Goals With These Flat Tummy Lollipops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Snack attack! We could be sitting around, minding our own business, prepping for a work presentation or hanging out with our pet, when all of a sudden, they hit: cravings. We know for a fact that we’re not actually that hungry and that we’ll eat a nice meal in just an hour or two, but once the cravings knock on our door, it feels like we have to let them in. So we snack! And then we regret it. But the cycle still repeats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Save on shoes, boots and sandals! Sustainable footwear brand Teva has dropped prices on top styles by up to 30% - here are seven bargains to add to your basket now

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission. Sustainable footwear company Teva has dropped its sale before Christmas with a generous 30 per cent off a range of...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

How To Wear An Over-The-Knee Boot Like A Street Style Star

Sandals are the shoe of summer, but, once the temperatures drop, things get a little more complicated. It often feels like the winter shoe options are endless (and sometimes overwhelming). There are classic ankle boots, sleek loafers, girly Mary Janes, and the most eye-catching of them all: over-the-knee boots, which have been a favorite silhouette on the runways for some years now. "Believe it or not, there is practicality here," Chloe King, Brand Relations Lead for Luxury Stores at Amazon, tells TZR. After all, she notes, the shoe keeps you much warmer than a pair of tights.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Bamboo Pajama Set Is Made for Hot Sleepers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: It’s a serious struggle to score suitable pajamas if you’re a hot sleeper — even in the thick of winter! When it’s freezing outside, warmer sleepwear is a must — but not a pair that overheats and leaves you sweating while you’re catching some shut-eye.
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy