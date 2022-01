Odd Taxi is considered to be one of the best new anime series introduced this year by both critics and fans alike, and with good reason, and though the episodes came to a close with a rather definitive finale, it seems that the anthropomorphic series is set to give fans a brand new movie. Announced on the series official Twitter account via a new teaser trailer, fans are now left wondering when this new movie will take place and whether it will continue telling the story of the walrus taxi cab driver or if it will dive into the series' past.

