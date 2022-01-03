ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Midseason Trailer Teases a Returning Character

By Michael Baculinao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter airing the seventh episode of the fourth season last week, Star Trek: Discovery is currently on a midseason break and it is set to resume by next month to give way for Star Trek: Prodigy to continue its run. Now, as viewers are waiting to see where the season is...

Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Supervisor Reveals Sandman Actor Didn't Film New Footage

It looks like Thomas Haden Church didn't film any new footage. WARNING: The article contains minor spoilers about the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the triumphant return of the past Spider-Man villains including Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Spider-Man 3. Throughout most of the film, the character mostly appeared in his "Sandman" form and we only got to see him in his human form as Flint Marko during the end. As it turns out, the actor didn't shoot any new footage as it only took the magic of visual effects to bring him to life in the film.
MOVIES
Marvel’s She-Hulk Motion Capture Suit Revealed

Marvel’s She-Hulk is one of several new series that is set to be released on Dinsy+ in 2022. A new behind-the-scenes photo shows the motion capture suit that the She-Hulk actress, Tatiana Maslany wore during scenes where her character Jennifer Walters was in Hulk form. Tatiana Maslany’s co-star Ginger Gonzaga shared the photo via an Instagram story (via The Direct), grouped with screencaps of online stories listing She-Hulk among the top anticipated new series of 2022. The image shows the top of Maslany’s head, covered with motion capture dots. Above her head is a green mannequin head attached to a rod. You can see the image below.
TV & VIDEOS
How ‘Star Trek’ Pulled Off One of Its More Disturbing Episodes

Star Trek has spent nearly six decades building science fiction stories on the backs of contemporary issues. From racism to eugenics, the Final Frontier has found significant success threading its space-based adventures and action around socially relevant themes. But rarely has it tackled a subject as dark as terrorism, and with such unflinching conviction, like it did with the underrated Deep Space Nine episode, “The Darkness and the Light.” The episode debuted 25 years ago this week. Written by Ronald D. Moore (based on a story and pitch by future Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller), “Darkness and the Light” explores the past...
TV SERIES
Jonathan Frakes on Directing ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Picard,’ and What It Was Like Seeing ‘Galaxy Quest’ For the First Time

While everyone knows Jonathan Frakes for his work as William T. Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, what you might not realize is TNG opened the door to his true love: directing. After paying his dues behind-the-scenes by studying how TNG was made, Frakes assumed a new role in the director's chair for Season 3's "The Offspring." With the success of that episode, Frakes was allowed to direct more episodes of TNG, followed by episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. After helming over a dozen episodes between the three series, Frakes landed his first movie: Star Trek: First Contact. From there he directed more movies (including Star Trek: Insurrection) and has spent the last decade and a half helming a number of TV shows including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Castle, Falling Skies, and many others.
MOVIES
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 'Leak' Spoils Fate of Beloved MCU Character

Potential spoilers but take this one with a huge grain of salt. Marvel Studios finally gave us our first true taste of the Multiverse last year via Spider-Man: No Way Home but that's obviously just the tip of the iceberg as 2022 is where all the craziness will begin unfolding. The studio's 2022 slate will kick off in May with the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the rumors are already starting to make their way online.
MOVIES
Star Trek: Discovery would be wise to bring back the Kelvans

CBR has a suggestion about Star Trek: Discovery that would be interesting. Star Trek: Discovery has found its legs as a distant-future show. Clear and away from any type of lore that would hamper its storytelling, Discovery is becoming a show whose fanbase is engrossed with its creativity. Discovery is once again exploring this creativity with the space disturbances that are plaguing the galaxy.
TV SERIES
“Star Trek: Discovery” Takes Brief Hiatus

Paramount+ has announced that the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” is set to take a break. The season’s seventh episode will air on December 30th, then it will take a few weeks off and return with its second half on February 10th with six episodes to run through to March 17th.
TV SERIES
‘Star Trek Prodigy’ Season 1 Resumes This Week on Paramount+

Over a month has flown by since new episodes of Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy animated series hit the skids for a holiday hiatus. That drought is about to end as Season 1 Episode 6 will appear exclusively to stream on Paramount+ beginning this Thursday, January 6th. Season 1 left...
TV SERIES
Star Trek: Discovery Episode 407 “…But to Connect” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 7 “…But To Connect”. Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the seventh episode of season four on Thursday, December 30th with “…But To Connect.” The episode will act as the mid-season finale as the series goes on hiatus until February 2022. The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery will finally confront the Dark Matter Anomaly.
TV SERIES
The Witcher boss teases a major character will be queer in season 3

The Witcher season 2 might have only just landed, but the boss is already thinking ahead to season 3. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke about whether the show would feature any more queer characters. "Absolutely. What I think is really great is season three, which is...
TV SERIES
Star Trek Discovery S4E6: Stormy Weather review

Star Trek Discovery pushes the edge in Stormy Weather. Boldly going to the edge of the galaxy and beyond is a familiar Star Trek plot. The latest episode of Star Trek Discovery, Stormy Weather, even namechecks the Enterprise and Voyager as ships that have challenged this particular obstacle before. But Stormy Weather puts a slightly different spin on the plot. Instead of only watching Discovery go to the galactic barrier, this week we also watch the galactic barrier come to Discovery.
TV & VIDEOS
Star Trek: Discovery’s future tech is now indistinguishable from magic – and that’s a problem

Spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery season 4 follow. Without futuristic technology, there would be no Star Trek. Sure, the innovative stories and famous Kirk/Spock/McCoy axis had something to do with the show’s early popularity. But, if the Enterprise didn’t have transporters, warp drive and subspace communication, its original five-year mission would have floundered before it had even left Spacedock.
TV & VIDEOS

