Reading, MA

Reading’s COVID-19 positivity rate reaches record high levels

By PATRICK BLAIS
homenewshere.com
 4 days ago

READING — After shallowly retreating for two weeks, the town’s COVID-19 case positivity rates soared to highs not seen since state officials first began tracking the metric in the fall of 2020. Covering infection trends recorded between Dec. 12 and Dec. 25, the Mass. Department of Public...

