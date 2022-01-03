Reading’s COVID-19 positivity rate reaches record high levels

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread.
The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.”
Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules:
Acton
Amherst
Arlington
Ashfield
Bedford
Belchertown
Belmont
Billerica
Boston
Boxford
Brookline
Buckland
Cambridge
Canton
Carlisle
Charlemont
Chelsea
Concord
Conway
Danvers
Eastham
Easthampton
Essex
Georgetown
Gill
Granby
Greenfield
Hadley
Hamilton
Heath
Lancaster
Lawrence
Lee
Lenox
Lexington
Lincoln
Littleton
Lowell
Lynn
Manchester-By-The-Sea
Marblehead
Martha’s Vineyard
Medford
Montague
Newburyport
Newton
Northampton
Orange
Peabody
Pittsfield
Plymouth
Provincetown
Rowe
Salem
Sharon
Shrewsbury
Somerville
South Hadley
Stockbridge
Sudbury
Swampscott
Waltham
Watertown
Wellfleet
West Boylston
Westfield
Westford
Winchester
Worcester
Comments / 1