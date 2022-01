Many fashion brands believe it’s nearly impossible to manufacture their products in the U.S.—after all, only 3% of apparel sold in the country is made locally. But Bayard Winthrop, American Giant’s CEO, says it’s not as hard as you might think. Since he launched the brand a decade ago, he’s been painstakingly building out a local supply chain, using American factories and sourcing all materials locally whenever possible, from cotton to zippers. And in the midst of the pandemic, when most brands were scrambling to stay afloat, American Giant took on the challenge of launching a new product category—high-performance outerwear—which required finding new factories and suppliers who could make them from start to finish.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO