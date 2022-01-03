NY to open new Covid testing sites at 10 SUNY campuses, including in CNY

An Upstate New York town supervisor is not afraid to show how he feels about the Covid-19 vaccine — and potentially make a profit at the same time. The Daily Gazette reports Benny Goldstein, a Republican who was sworn in as the Town of Canajoharie’s new supervisor on Monday, created a cryptocurrency protesting vaccine mandates called “FucVax.” He said he spent $20,000 of his own money developing the coin during his campaign as a form of digital protest, inspired by former President Donald Trump to choose the bold name (pronounced “f--k vaxx”).
