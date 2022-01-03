ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Darts Championship final begins with shocking 28-dart leg in Michael Smith’s match against Peter Wright

By William Pugh
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE World Darts Championship final started with a shambolic 28-DART leg.

Michael Smith and Peter Wright were clearly both overcome by nerves as they dithered on easy doubles in the second leg.

Michael Smith edged a shambolic second-leg in the World Darts Championship final Credit: PA
It was a 28-dart leg as both him and Peter Wright missed easy doubles Credit: PA
Wright later showed his class to win the match 7-5 Credit: PA

Smith eventually edged it with a double one after both men had gone bust.

Wright, who won the final 7-5, edged the first leg in relatively hassle-free fashion.

And it looked like Smith was going to make it 1-1 in the second.

But after both men missed a string of doubles they would usually make, Wright had just 10 to clear with Smith stuck on seven.

Wright missed double five and then went too low with his second dart to leave him without a finish - so he bust on purpose.

That left Smith with a three, double two finish.

But after the Englishman hit the three, he then clocked a two which left him one dart to hit double one.

And in quite comical fashion, he missed above leaving him two to clear.

The crowd were loving it as the pair played like pub players.

And the farce only continued as Wright missed double five THREE times above.

Both players overcame their early jitters and exchanged sets to make it 5-5 with all to play for.

But Wright then found the perfect rhythm to win nine of the last ten legs and take the last three sets to win 7-5.

Smith then bust before Wright made it five misses on the spin before hitting five which left him the same number to clear.

And after having a sip of water and composing himself, Smith finally nailed the double one which sent the crowd wild.

Wright went on to storm into a commanding lead by taking a two-set lead before Smith battled back to win the third.

