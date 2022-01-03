ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

University of San Francisco Is Your Ticket to the Game

By Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Across all sports, athletes who want to make the team can earn their spot at try-outs. For people looking to get in the business of sports, the path is less straightforward. But despite the lack of a Front Office Draft or Team Executive Combine, the best way to make inroads into...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Loyola Chicago Takes Down San Francisco In SLC Pop-Up Game

SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time since 2015, college basketball had a non-conference game played on a neutral court in the month of January. San Francisco and Loyola Chicago squared off in a game that came together earlier this week over a 45-minute Zoom call. The stage...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
montereycountyweekly.com

Palma graduate Jamaree Bouyea is leading the University of San Francisco basketball squad to new heights.

College basketball is making a comeback on the West Coast. The Gonzaga Bulldogs, a small program out of the lesser-known West Coast Conference, made history as they entered the season as the top ranked team in the country. The Zags, who fell one game short of a national title last season, lead a group of a handful of WCC programs that are on the rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
Miami Herald

San Francisco to require boosters for certain workers

San Francisco will now require law enforcement in certain settings and other people in higher-risk workplaces to receive a coronavirus booster by Feb. 1, the city announced Wednesday, as the omicron variant wreaks havoc across the country. The move comes more than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#College#Front Office Draft#Team Executive Combine#Sports Management#Usf#Visa Inc#Global Sponsorship
Front Office Sports

The First Six Months of the NIL Era

Baseball – 1.1%. An athlete could make an average of $4,923 per agreement for a “multi-activity” endorsement. Content creation could yield more than $3,000 per item, and an in-person appearance could pay out around $1,700 an hour. Deals, Deals, Deals. There have been rumors that some athletes,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
FIFA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Stanford, Cal Basketball Programs Postpone Upcoming Games

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Officials from both Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley officials announced Wednesday that their basketball programs needed to postpone games this week. The Cal Women’s Basketball team announced early Wednesday that its Pac-12 home opener against Oregon State, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed. Listing the reason as “health and safety protocols within the Oregon State program,” the teams did not provide new dates for the game. The Cal Bears still expect to play Oregon University on Sunday. Stanford Men’s Basketball also announced that their game against USC, scheduled for Saturday in Palo Alto, was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program. The announcement came three days after Stanford announced that their game against UCLA, scheduled Thursday, was also postponed. Neither game has been rescheduled. Stanford already instituted new rules to stave off the surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the omicron variant. Included in the rules was a ban on indoor events and requiring social-distancing for outdoor events.
STANFORD, CA
Front Office Sports

76ers and Devils Owner to Buy Real Salt Lake

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Blitzer has a deal in place to add another team to his portfolio: Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Blitzer will become the controlling owner of the club in a deal that also includes the Real Monarchs of the USL Championship, a Division II league associated with MLS, and Rio Tinto stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy