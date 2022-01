If there’s one player who knows a thing or two about consistency, it’s reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm. The current World No. 1 had a whopping 15 top-10 finishes last season, and ahead of his first event of 2022, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Rahm said he’s hoping to maintain the form he displayed during his hot summer stretch, when he finished no worse than T9 over the course of six events spanning from May to September — not including the seeming lock he had on a victory at the Memorial, when a positive Covid test forced him to withdraw with one round remaining.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO