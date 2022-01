It’s no secret, Zach Wilson’s rookie season has been full of ups and downs. Wilson has the sixth-highest interception percentage among qualifying quarterbacks this season, he's only thrown eight touchdown passes, and the New York Jets have only managed to win four games. Jets fans everywhere are on the edge of their seats, wondering if Zach Wilson will live up to his sensational collegiate career or if Wilson will simply be another name on the long list of promising young quarterbacks who ultimately flopped in the NFL.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO