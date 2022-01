UNITED STATES—For many Americans, we have finally been able to take a deep breathe. Why? Christmas is over, rejoice, but at the same time, I know I’m not the only person with a slew of gifts that I don’t quite want or need and the journey to trek to the mall or retailers is about to begin for the next week or so America. Look, I don’t see anything wrong with returning something you don’t want. Be grateful that you received the gift, because there are people out there who just don’t care about hurting one’s feelings.

