The Grizzlies depth and resourcefulness continue to impress. Every night, you know what you are going to get from Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and others. But even when one of the main reasons for the Grizzlies now winning seven straight games (and 17 of their last 21) is not available, the rest of the team steps up and delivers.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO