Bismarck police arrest 23-year-old Michigan homicide suspect
Bismarck police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect accused of killing a woman in Warren, Michigan in June.
Ashinay Horton-Starks was arrested last week. Authorities in Michigan had offered a reward for her arrest, the Bismark Tribune reported.
Details of how Bismarck police found her were not immediately available. She made her initial appearance in court Monday at 2:30 p.m.
