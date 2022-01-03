ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Bismarck police arrest 23-year-old Michigan homicide suspect

By Steph Malloy
 4 days ago

Bismarck police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect accused of killing a woman in Warren, Michigan in June.

Ashinay Horton-Starks was arrested last week. Authorities in Michigan had offered a reward for her arrest, the Bismark Tribune reported.

Details of how Bismarck police found her were not immediately available. She made her initial appearance in court Monday at 2:30 p.m.

KX News

