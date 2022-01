An Oklahoma man accused of murder could see his bond revoked after visiting a popular, all-night, breakfast-themed restaurant. Daniel Joseph Triplett, 66, was charged with murder in the first degree and desecration of a human corpse in October 2021. He eventually bonded out but is now in jeopardy of going back to jail after recently visiting a Waffle House, going to a convenience store, and going to a bank. Logan County District Attorney Laura Thomas says that those outings constitute evidence the alleged killer has “repeatedly violated the court’s orders regarding his bond conditions.”

LOGAN COUNTY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO