Secret commandos with the authority to 'shoot-to-kill' were at the Capitol on January 6 under Trump's orders over fears of a terrorist attack or a plot to attack Pence or a member of Congress, report claims

Elite commando teams with the authority to shoot-to-kill were deployed in Washington, DC on January 6th last year to protect ex-Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress gathering to certify the 2020 election results, a new report claimed on Monday.

A year ago today, senior leaders of multiple federal special forces teams met to discuss contingency plans and possible threats ahead of the Joint Session of Congress where President Joe Biden's electoral victory was sealed, Newsweek reported.

Ex-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who ran Donald Trump's Justice Department at the time of the Capitol riot, reportedly acted alone in deciding to activate the elite units.

Neither the contingency plans nor their resulting actions that day were public knowledge before Monday.

Under a plan previously approved by Trump, law enforcement agents that make up 'catastrophic response units' were given sweeping authorities to do whatever necessary in officials' defense, even if it meant taking a life.

Agents from the FBI's Baltimore, Maryland Field Office, the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team, an FBI nuclear explosives rapid response team known as 'Render Safe,' as well as Special Response Teams from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the US Marshals Service Special Operations Group made up the units.

FBI swat team members and police officers patrol inside the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6. A new report uncovered alleged plans activated by former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to prepare elite law enforcement units to respond in the event of a major terror attack or explosion that day
Police with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) maintain security in the halls of the Senate in the U.S. Capitol, as a joint session continues in the House to certify President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington on January 6

Rosen's unilateral decision means the teams were not requested or known of by US Capitol Police or the Washington, DC Metro Police forces, or even members of Congress.

The former Justice official testified in May before a House panel that his department had been focused on 'high risk' operations that day rather than 'crowd control.'

'I believe that DOJ reasonably prepared for contingencies ahead of January 6, understanding that there was considerable uncertainty as to how many people would arrive, who those people would be, and precisely what purposes they would pursue,' Rosen had told lawmakers on the House Oversight committee.

The groups were staged at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, about 30 miles from the Capitol, and 'pre-deployed' the weekend ahead of the riot.

If an explosive or other terror attack were to occur the teams were to travel to the site of the incident by helicopter.

After intelligence indicated a potential threat to FBI Headquarters or its field office in Washington, units were moved to downtown areas of the capital on the morning of January 6.

Trump's supporters marched to the Capitol falsely believing that the 2020 election results that lawmakers were readying to certify were a sham

FBI teams reportedly arrived on Capitol Hill early that day to collect evidence on explosives found near the Republican and Democrat national headquarters.

The agency's snipers and other SWAT members provided cover to nearby Congressional buildings.

And when violent Trump supporters breached the Capitol's parameters, members of the Hostage Rescue Team were among the first law enforcement officers in the building.

One of the teams that made it into the Capitol reportedly assisted present law enforcement in securing Pence and his family in an underground area of the complex. The vice president reportedly refused to evacuate and stayed put, despite officers' urging.

Agents also deployed as 'selective security' for members of Congress trying to evade protesters, the report claims.

FBI sources told Newsweek that the military was also present in the DC metropolitan area on January 6, though the extent of their efforts or coordination with the DOJ teams is unknown.

