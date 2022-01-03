ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul Announces NY COVID-19 Surge Plan To Fight Illness, Death

By Yasmin Young
 4 days ago
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a COVID-19 winter surge plan 2.0. The five-point plan is designed to fight an increase in the spread of COVID-19 and deaths. The plan focuses on,. - Keeping kids in school. - Strengthening masks and testing. - preventing severe COVID-19 cases and...

