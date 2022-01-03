ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA YoungBoy's New Unreleased Song Co-Signed By Timbaland

By Brianna Lawson
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA YoungBoy has been dominating despite an unusual 2021. Even though the Baton Rouge-native spent the majority of the year behind bars for his federal gun case, his album Sincerely, Kentrell charted the Billboard 200. Now, he’s getting approval from the legendary producer, Timbaland. His latest unreleased song...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die Of AIDS On "Rap Up 2021"

Uncle Murda dissed Lil Nas X on his newest track, "Rap Up 2021," saying that the Montero rapper is going to "catch AIDS and die." Murda also compared himself to DaBaby and spoke about being canceled. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Justin Timberlake Is Back in the Studio With Timbaland

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are back to doing what they do best -- collaborating!. The "Sexy Back" singer and hit-making producer were seen together in the studio listening to beats in a video Timbaland shared Wednesday to his more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The mega producer captioned the video, "Soon to come," along with a few eye emojis and fireworks. It's unclear if they were sampling beats for Timberlake's upcoming sixth studio album or if it's more closely related to Timbaland's new business venture, Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace that connects aspiring music creators with mega artists who have joined the digital platform.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Vibe

Moneybagg Yo Says Goodbye To “Wockesha” And Quits Lean

The beginning of the new year is a time for setting resolutions and kicking old habits, even for rap stars like Moneybagg Yo, who has announced his intentions to stop drinking lean in 2022 and moving forward. The Memphis native, who scored one of the biggest anthems of last year with his breakout single, “Wockesha,” has decided to put his favorite elixir down for good, news he shared via a post on his Twitter account. “I use to think being sober would f*ck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Releases New Video “Emo Rockstar”

NBA YoungBoy continues to give off new music, this time bringing his newfound love for make-up to the song and video “Emo Rockstar.”. Recently on Clubhouse, YoungBoy explained why he has developed an affinity for dark makeup. “I like painting my face, putting makeup on,” he said. “I like...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Says He's Tired Of Dealing With "Goofies"

Lil Durk lamented his frustration with "goofies" on Instagram, over the weekend, saying that he's tired of having to make them look tough. Durk didn't clarify any further as to who he was referring to. “I don’t say much but I’m tired of making goofies on our end look tuff...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

New Details Surrounding DMX's Unreleased Gospel Album Has Surfaced

In 2008, DMX recorded a gospel album that was never released as the late rapper intended. The double album, titled Walk With Me Now And You’ll Fly With Me Later, was recorded in the late 2000s when DMX was living in Arizona. While the mixtape was never released, half...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Timbaland
Billboard

Is Timbaland Teasing a New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake? Watch the Video

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake are certainly no strangers in the studio, but it looks like these two have been working on some new music together. On Wednesday (Dec. 29), Timbo posted a video of him, JT and Ant Clemons — who performed “Better Days” alongside Timberlake during the Celebrating America concert following President Joe Biden’s inauguration — vibing in the studio to a new snippet. “Soon to come,” the Verzuz co-creator captioned the snippet with a series of suspicious eye emojis.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's Artist Memo600 Would Sign To Wack 100 Despite 6ix9ine Association

In 2021, Lil Durkran the charts. The release of The Voice in late 2020 kick-started an impeccable run that included the release of The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby and the latest OTF compilation project. The latter served as a stepping stone for the artists who've been bubbling under Durk's wing including Memo600.
CELEBRITIES
mymixfm.com

“You brought the baby back!” Do Timbaland & Timberlake have a new collab?

Longtime collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland may be working on something new, based on footage that Timbo posted on Instagram showing himself vibing in the studio with JT and JT’s pal, Ant Clemons. The video shows them listening to a song in the studio, and notably, the track features...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Rockstar#The Baton Rouge#Youngboy#Clubhouse
NME

Watch ITZY perform unreleased song ‘Weapon’ during livestream

ITZY recently performed snippets of their unreleased track, ‘Warrior’, during a V Live broadcast. Yesterday (January 3), ITZY members Yeji, Ryujin and Chaeryeong held a 12-minute livestream of what appeared to be a typical dance rehearsal for the group. However, during the V Live broadcast, the trio teased the yet-to-be-released track and performed never-before-seen choeregarahy for the song.
MUSIC
power106.com

YoungBoy NBA Kicks Off New Year With New Song “Fish Scale”

YoungBoy Never Broke again is gearing up for the release of a new mixtape. There isn’t much info on the tape, but the project was announced in the description of a new visual he dropped to kick off the new year. The song is called “Fish Scale” and clocks...
MUSIC
Genius

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Boasts About His Criminal Lifestyle On New Song “Fish Scale”

Yesterday, YoungBoy Never Broke Again surprised fans by uploading a new song, “Fish Scale,” to his YouTube channel, and since then, the track has climbed its way into the Top 20 on Genius Top Songs chart. “Fish Scale” is YoungBoy’s first release of 2022 and arrives a little over two months after the Baton Rouge rapper was released from jail under a strict order of house arrest. YoungBoy had served six months behind bars after evading arrest over an outstanding federal warrant.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Mac Miller & Steve Aoki Have an Unreleased Song Together

There seems to be no limit to the range of artists Mac Miller would collaborate with. Most recently, we found out that Mac and EDM superstar Steve Aoki had in fact recorded a track together, however it remains unreleased. Steve Aoki took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to post a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Drops New Track "Fish Scale," Announces Upcoming Mixtape

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is kicking off his 2022 with the brand new track, “Fish Scale.”. The three-minute offering is released with an accompanying music video and drops shortly after From the Bayou, his collaborative effort with Birdman. NBA YoungBoy also announced via the video’s caption box that he will be releasing his “new tape [in] less than two weeks.” A title, tracklist, features list and other info regarding the project is yet to be confirmed.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Testament’s Alex Skolnick Releases New Rap Song “B.I.G. L.I.E.”

Hu$h Money is a rap duo featuring Skoly-D and Kimmy G. Check out their first video “B.I.G. L.I.E,” a take on the events that took place one year ago, January 6, 2021. “B.I.G. L.I.E.” deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoly-D, who is rumored to be the song’s composer and producer, Alex Skolnick, well known as a celebrated guitarist of metal and jazz (he and Skoly have never been seen in the same room). “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will—at the very least—be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”
HIP HOP
NME

Mark Tuan teases unreleased song, fans use Shazam to find it

Mark Tuan is set to release a new song called ‘My Life’, according to a new Shazam listing for the forthcoming track. Earlier today (January 4), the GOT7 member teased the upcoming song on Instagram with a 15-second screen recording of his phone. The singer typed, “When should i drop this?”, while the then-untitled piano ballad played in the background.
MUSIC
Essence

New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again And More

2 Chainz Drops “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” Featuring 42 Dugg, And Cordae Releases A Freestyle Ahead Of His Upcoming Sophomore Album. As the new year kicks off, it’s only right that some of your favorite artists drop new music. With the feeling of uncertainty still on the horizon, one thing that is for certain is ESSENCE’s weekly roundup of fresh releases.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy