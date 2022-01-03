ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute for Nonprofit News raises a record $12 million to support NewsMatch

inn.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsMatch funders pledged $6 million to 2021 campaign and an additional $6 million for future years. As of December 31, 2021, the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) and its partners raised $12 million to support the NewsMatch program, which benefits nonprofit news organizations across North America. The $12 million total includes...

inn.org

whatsupnewp.com

Newport nonprofits to share $5.4 million in COVID-19 relief grants

Nine local nonprofits are among the organizations that will share $5.4 million in COVID-19 relief grants through the Rhode Island Foundation. The federal CARES Act funding covers the cost of housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care among other uses. “We are getting these...
NEWPORT, RI
Boston Business Journal

Caregiver support startup raises $12 million Series A

A Boston startup working on a platform that supports family caregivers has raised a $12.1 million early-stage investment round. Former MassChallenge company ianacare launched its enterprise solution in March of last year, and is following up that success with a new venture capital investment led by New York's Greycroft.
BOSTON, MA
stevenspoint.news

Prevail Bank campaign raises over $15K for area nonprofits

OWEN – Through Prevail Bank’s Holiday Matching Funds campaign, nine nonprofits received $15,162.54 from public donations and $1,000 in matching funds from each bank location. “Prevail Bank recognizes the importance of local nonprofits and the resources they provide for those less fortunate in the communities of central Wisconsin....
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
nnbw.com

300-plus Nevada nonprofits apply for piece of $30 million in grants

More than 300 nonprofit organizations have submitted requests to receive grants through the state of Nevada’s “Community Recovery Grant" program. The program, launched Dec. 9, makes $30 million in American Rescue Plan funds available for nonprofits that provide community services, according to the state. In all, 337 organizations...
NEVADA STATE
ABQJournal

LANL Giving Campaign raises $2.7 million for various nonprofits

Employees of Los Alamos National Laboratory dug deep and donated more than $2.7 million during the recent giving campaign to make things a little brighter for a variety of nonprofits and those in need in northern New Mexico. The campaign provided multiple avenues to contribute, including donating to nonprofits, giving...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle exceeds NewsMatch goal

For the second year in a row, Hoptown Chronicle has exceeded its goal for NewsMatch, the nation’s largest grassroots fundraising campaign to support nonprofit news. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, Hoptown Chronicle raised $14,862 — exceeding its goal of $14,000. During the campaign, 187 donors contributed, up from 165 last year. Of the total, $14,000 is eligible to match dollar for dollar, bringing the funds raised to $28,862.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Columbia Missourian

CoMoGives raises over $1.8 million for local nonprofits

The CoMoGives campaign for 2021 ended Friday night, having raised more than $1.8 million for local nonprofits. The fundraiser, which started in 2013, supports nonprofits in Columbia and mid-Missouri. Between Nov. 30 and Friday, it raised $1,838,364.41 for 148 organizations, exceeding its goal of $1.6 million. The Food Bank for...
COLUMBIA, MO
boreal.org

Additional $1 million in grant money available to Northland nonprofits

Northland nonprofits received good news Thursday when the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation said they have $1 million in grants available. Last year the foundation gave out $2.7 million. The plan this year is to give out an additional million dollars as the pandemic continues to spark challenges. The foundation...
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
littlerocksoiree.com

Nonprofit News: January Edition

Alliance of Arts, a local nonprofit dedicated to creating an "arts-infused interdisciplinary approach to education," received a $25,000 grant as part of the Building Black Communities Fund to hold a summer arts intensive program for students in 6-12th grade. Neff Lankford, who runs the nonprofit with her husband Terence, was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
glasstire.com

City of Houston Awards $9.9 Million in Grants to Artists and Nonprofits

The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) in collaboration with the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) has awarded a total of $9,998,343.77 in grants to 87 individuals and 151 arts and cultural nonprofits. MOCA and HAA are supporting new grantees and also extending contracts for 2020 projects...
HOUSTON, TX
pajaronian.com

Santa Cruz Gives raises more than $1M for nonprofits

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The seventh annual Santa Cruz Gives holiday crowdfunding campaign raised more than $1 million for local nonprofit organizations in 2021. The milestone was reached after the campaign doubled in size, featuring 80 nonprofits on its online platform. Individual donors, matching funds, challenge gifts and more contributed to its success.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign ends in just 3 days; double your contribution to support local news

The NKyTribune will be celebrating its seventh birthday on January 15, 2022. It has been an exciting seven years since the founders — Judy Clabes and late Gene Clabes and Mike Farrell — launched their dream project — returning a reliable local “newspaper” to the Northern Kentucky they loved. It was a region yearning for its own newspaper again, after the unfortunate demise of the beloved Kentucky Post.
EDGEWOOD, KY
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

It takes a village: Local nonprofit seeks community support to help families in crisis

When families in crisis meet with Marie Robinson, she works to meet their immediate needs and build a network of support around them. “When families come to us in crisis we look at ‘do you have shelter? Do you have food? Do you have clothing?’ … we want to be able to feed them something,” Robinson said. “We want to be able to give them a toothbrush, give them some shampoo, anything like that to be able to help meet their immediate needs.”
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
The Center Square

SNAP-eligible households to receive emergency funds this week

(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s Department of Social Services will be delivering emergency funds this week to households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. In a news release, the governor said the organization would be distributing $32.5 million in emergency food assistance to...
AGRICULTURE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Supports Small, Diverse, Veteran Businesses with Record-Setting $856 Million Contract Spend in 2020-2021

Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Wolf Administration built on its commitment to support small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses in Pennsylvania with nearly $856 million in state contract spending for fiscal year 2020-2021. The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) detailed the record-setting contract spend – a 30 percent increase from the previous year’s total – in the Bureau’s 2021 Annual Report.
SMALL BUSINESS
5NEWS

Bank of America gives close to $1 million to Arkansas nonprofits in 2021

ARKANSAS, USA — Bank of America has awarded a total of $999,500 to local nonprofits across Arkansas this year. The bank said it had a particular focus on “closing the equity and wealth gaps in communities of color” and other “disadvantaged populations disproportionately impacted by the prolonged pandemic.” Bank of America said much of its local giving this year was directed to address career skill-building, food insecurity, and health care access, which were exacerbated by the pandemic.
ARKANSAS STATE
inn.org

Fiscal Sponsorship

Let INN provide fiscal sponsorship while you start up or convert your newsroom to nonprofit status. A fiscal sponsor is an established 501(c)(3)-certified organization that accepts funds on behalf of the sponsored program and ensures the funds are spent to advance the program’s mission.This allows new nonprofits to receive tax-deductible donations while they are ramping up their operations or awaiting IRA charity status.
CHARITIES
inn.org

Quick Guide to Converting a For-profit to Nonprofit News Outlet

What does it mean — and what does it take — to convert a for-profit news outlet to a nonprofit organization?. INN’s Quick Guide to Converting a For-profit to Nonprofit News Outlet aims to help publishers figure out the challenges and opportunities presented by restarting their news business as a tax-exempt 501(c)3 corporation. This practical guide provides expert insights into the conversion process — with tools and resources for further exploration — and raises many questions for publishers, such as:
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

New York State to create $200 million fund to support social equity cannabis licensees

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

ShiftMed Raises $45 Million to Support Growth of Digital Health Care Workforce Management Platform

Healthcare workforce management platform ShiftMed recently announced a $45 million funding round. The company's platform connects nurses and healthcare professionals to hospitals and other healthcare providers. ShiftMed's new funding comes amid widespread labor shortages in the healthcare sector. The company's CEO Todd Walrath joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
HEALTH

