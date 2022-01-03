Institute for Nonprofit News raises a record $12 million to support NewsMatch

When families in crisis meet with Marie Robinson, she works to meet their immediate needs and build a network of support around them. “When families come to us in crisis we look at ‘do you have shelter? Do you have food? Do you have clothing?’ … we want to be able to feed them something,” Robinson said. “We want to be able to give them a toothbrush, give them some shampoo, anything like that to be able to help meet their immediate needs.”

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO