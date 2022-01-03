ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jim Carrey Says He's Heard The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" & It's "Deep & Elegant"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Carrey says that he listened to The Weeknd's upcoming album, Dawn FM, last night with Abel himself and shared his thoughts on the project on Twitter, Monday. The Weeknd announced the project will be dropping on Friday, earlier today. "I listened...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

warm1069.com

Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream. Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd's new album Dawn FM is dropping this Friday

The Weeknd has announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released in full this Friday (January 7). Abel Tesafaye announced the news on his Twitter account yesterday, after previous posts teased the possibility that he might surprise drop the entire in one go. Dawn FM will be the...
MUSIC
EW.com

Jim Carrey honors Prince on the Weeknd's hauntingly poetic Dawn FM spoken-word piece

Jim Carrey goes from comic to cosmic pondering on the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM. The beloved actor co-wrote and performs "Phantom Regret" — a stark, haunting spoken-word poem — at the tail end of the pop star's latest LP, with lyrics that run the gamut from existential crisis to death and the afterlife with a notable reference to late icon Prince.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Sun Rises on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

The Weeknd’s newest album, Dawn FM, has risen. Described as “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd,” the album features a number of artists, including Quincy Jones; Tyler, the Creator; Lil Wayne; and After Hours producer Oneohtrix Point Never. BFF and neighbor Jim Carrey is featured on the album and was “thrilled to play a part in his symphony.” For record collectors, the album release includes two collector’s-edition covers for Dawn FM’s CD and vinyl editions designed by artist Robert Beatty. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, welcomed Dawn FM Thursday night by hosting a Twitch livestream with Amazon Music.
MUSIC
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
The FADER

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album artwork features another drastic new look

The Weeknd has shared the album artwork for new project Dawn FM. The album is the follow-up to 2020's After Hours and is out this Friday, January 7. The artwork, seen below, features a drastically aged Abel Tesfaye, complete with gray hair and beard. Tesfaye has previous form when it...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

How to pre-order The Weeknd's Dawn FM vinyl as album release looms

The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) teased his new album’s arrival in a series of cryptic social media updates; he’s just revealed the tracklist for Dawn FM, featuring Tyler, The Creator and Jim Carrey, among others – but is it available on vinyl, and if so, when is its release date and how do you pre-order it? Here’s what we know.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How to Watch the Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ Livestream on Amazon Music

The countdown is on for the Weeknd fans waiting to tune into Dawn FM. To support the release of his newest album, the singer has announced a livestream event called “103.5 Dawn FM,” which is scheduled to air today, January 6th, on the Amazon Music app and its Twitch channel. STREAM THE WEEKND’S 103.5 DAWN FM LIVESTREAM HERE “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” the Weeknd said of his highly anticipated project in a release. The livestream will be broadcast from “somewhere in...
INTERNET
#Oneohtrix Point Never
Middletown Press

Five Things We Learned from the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” Abel Tesfaye told Rolling Stone in 2020, months after he made his big-screen debut in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema.” With his latest album, Dawn FM, he’s channeled his passion for film into one of his most theatrical work yet. His fifth studio LP enlists a prime cast of singular rappers (Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator), distinctive producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never), and high-wattage friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones) to spin a rousing drama of death and love. The Weeknd even calls upon Josh Safdie, the writer and co-director of Uncut Gems, to be a part of his world. Here are five key takeaways from our first listens to Dawn FM.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: The Weeknd curates an escapist fantasy in 'Dawn FM'

“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)Since releasing “After Hours” in March 2020, The Weeknd has, like the rest of the world, lived through an isolating pandemic. His latest album, “Dawn FM,” carries listeners out of that darkness into a dance-worthy '80s fantasy.Left behind is the blood-slashed, manic super-villain singing about overindulgence and self-loathing we last saw in “After Hours” for a more mature and playful persona most interested in dancing off the pain of melancholia (and the pandemic) through the many dance-pop and escapist songs from the Toronto-born singer’s latest 16-track album."Dawn FM" is certainly the singer’s most creative project...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"

At midnight, The Weeknd welcomed Dawn FM, and hours later, the 31-year-old Toronto native has delivered a music video for the project's fifth track, "Sacrifice," which sees him rocking a cool black leather outfit and orange-tinted sunglasses while The Mask actor Jim Carrey provides narration. As the Starboy hitmaker breaks...
CELEBRITIES
edm.com

Electronic Music Pulls the Strings of The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" Album—With Production From Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia

After the release of his hotly anticipated Dawn FM album, it's clear The Weeknd's penchant for dance music is more voracious than ever. The Weeknd has long championed electronic dance music, collaborating with the likes of Gesaffelstein, Daft Punk, and Disclosure, among others. However, Dawn FM twists the knife into this curiosity by presenting the most dance-forward album of his career.
MUSIC
Observer

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’: The Zorro of Xanax Presents His Most Coherent Vision of the Endless ‘80s

If there are two or three artists responsible for the 21st century move toward The Softness, one of them is absolutely Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd. His new album, Dawn FM, is his most coherent vision of The Endless ‘80s, a time when he’s slotted right in between Howard Jones and a-ha on daytime radio. The big co-producers this time around are Dan Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never), Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin, 30 years into giving people top 10 hits. The Weeknd’s only competition now is himself. “Blinding Lights,” the lead single from After Hours, was recently determined by Billboard to be the number one Number One of all time, an achievement among all the chart participation trophies that I do not dispute as significant.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Fans Freak Out Over The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ On Twitter

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM today (January 7), days after unveiling a one-minute trailer, which featured actor Jim Carrey and teased “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The album features Carrey as well as Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Fans have well-received the new album on Twitter. See what they had to say below.
INTERNET

