Isaih B. Blair, a 19-year-old Owensboro man, led state troopers on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a ditch Wednesday night, according to Kentucky State Police. Blair was arrested and is facing several charges related to the incident. According to a release, a KSP trooper was patrolling U.S. 60 East...

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO