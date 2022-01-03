Warren County extends winter break, assessing plans for classroom return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Warren County School System has decided to extend winter break from January 3rd – January 7th. This extended break will be used for school leaders to assess mitigation strategies and instructional plans upon students return on January 10th and for face to face learning on the 11th.

Warren County School System released the following statement,

In consultation with the Board of Education, we have decided to extend the break from January 3rd- January 7th. The school system has not converted to an asynchronous model of instruction. However, during the break school district and building leaders will assess their mitigation strategies and instructional plans with the intention of teachers returning to school on January 10th, and students returning to school on January 11th face to face. The school system deeply appreciates the support and trust of the community as we work to educate their children. The district continues to embrace the importance of doing its part to navigate this pandemic.